Browns-Giants Week 15 matchup moved to prime time

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are headed to prime time.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the battle between the 9-3 Browns and NFC East-leading Giants will take the Sunday Night Football slot in Week 15 on Dec. 20.

The battle between playoff contenders will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The bout was originally scheduled for an afternoon kickoff.

The change pushes the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers matchup out of the prime-time slot to 1 p.m. ET on CBS.