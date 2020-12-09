Around the NFL

Browns-Giants Week 15 matchup moved to prime time

Published: Dec 09, 2020 at 12:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are headed to prime time.

The NFL announced Wednesday that the battle between the 9-3 Browns and NFC East-leading Giants will take the Sunday Night Football slot in Week 15 on Dec. 20.

The battle between playoff contenders will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The bout was originally scheduled for an afternoon kickoff.

The change pushes the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers matchup out of the prime-time slot to 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Despite the popularity of the longtime rivals, and the ratings usually garnered, the NFL moving the match out of prime time underscores the disappointing seasons for the injury-ravaged Niners and struggling three-win Cowboys.

