Browns' statement win over Titans legitimizes team as postseason threat

Baker Mayfield was pondering a common question -- What is different about you now? -- in the wake of the Cleveland Browns' statement-making 41-35 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, when he hit on what seems like the mantra for the Browns' season.

"Whenever I'm about to do something I think, 'Would an idiot do that?'" Mayfield answered. "And if they would, I don't do that."

The Browns as The Office's Dwight Schrute seems about right -- eternally confident but unable to accrue much respect or advancement. There has been plenty of, well, idiocy, in the Browns' tortured history. Since they rejoined the NFL in 1999, they have had just two winning seasons. They have been to the playoffs just once, in 2002. They have been synonymous with dysfunction and directionlessness and infighting, often at the same time. It's not so much that the Browns are actively disrespected as that, like Schrute, nobody even puts the Browns and respect in the same thought.

That will change now, and fast. The Browns are 9-3, giving them the third-best record in the AFC behind only the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions. And on Sunday, they finally won a game against an opponent that has accrued respect around the league because of its AFC Championship Game appearance last season, a victory that legitimizes the Browns franchise as a real postseason threat this season.

Until now, it was easy to shrug off the Browns' record as a bit of a mirage, stuffed with victories over teams dwelling at the bottom of the league's standings, where the Browns used to reside. Their losses were to the teams that they must beat to be taken seriously as a playoff contender -- the Baltimore Ravens, Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Until now, it was safe to look to the Browns' future as promising, but to look right past their present, as if the Browns were stuck on the treadmill of rebuilding without ever jumping off to actually contend.