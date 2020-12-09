Debrief: Key games in last four weeks of the 2020 NFL season

Thurs., Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m. ET | FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

Saying a lot has changed for both franchises since Super Bowl LIII is like saying 2020 has been an inconvenient year. Even the last month brought meaningful evolution for both squads.





The Rams' defense has risen to become one of the NFL’s top groups, reminiscent of the 2019 Patriots defense that was so good in the back end at mixing coverages and confusing quarterbacks behind a Defensive Player of the Year candidate cornerback. (Although I’d still vote for Aaron Donald.)





These Patriots, meanwhile, have won four of five games by turning it back to 1979, with special teams, situational football, a power running game and improved team defense helping to cover for a passing attack in which Cam Newton has set career lows in passing yards in successive starts.





At 8-4, the Rams can take a big step toward the NFC West title while extinguishing the Patriots’ slim playoff hopes. That wouldn’t make up for the Super Bowl loss, but it would be an important step for Sean McVay and Jared Goff. Too often, the right defensive game plan has buried Goff in a hole he couldn’t escape, just like it did back in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019. The Rams are far more talented, diverse and balanced than these Patriots. A loss here would open up some scabs that have yet to fully heal.