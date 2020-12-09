Around the NFL

Saints QB Drew Brees nearing return, won't practice much, if it all, on Wednesday

Published: Dec 09, 2020 at 11:50 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Saints haven't lost a game without ﻿Drew Brees﻿, yet Brees is getting closer to returning.

Brees is currently eligible to come off injured reserve, but won't practice much, if at all Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The quarterback is progressing well in his rehab from fractured ribs and a punctured lung, and New Orleans could increase his participation Thursday to see how he feels, but it's more likely Brees rejoins the game-day action in Week 15, Rapoport added.

Brees hasn't played since Week 10 against San Francisco, in which he suffered the most severe aspects of his injuries, knocking him out of action at halftime and sending him to injured reserve. Sean Payton made the surprise decision to replace him with ﻿Taysom Hill﻿, who has completed 71 percent of his passes for 543 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 94.4 in leading the Saints to three straight wins.

The Saints will face a challenge in Philadelphia, but can likely rely on their top-two defense against a rookie QB -- ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ -- making his first career start to keep things close enough that they won't need Hill to throw them to a win. After that, though, it's 11-1 Kansas City -- a perfect date to circle for Brees' return.

