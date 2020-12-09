Around the NFL

Giants HC Joe Judge 'optimistic' Daniel Jones (hamstring) can return vs. Arizona 

Published: Dec 09, 2020 at 01:42 PM
Kevin Patra

Daniel Jones could have a shot to return to the starting lineup for the NFC East-leading New York Giants.

Coach Joe Judge told reporters he's "optimistic" Jones could return this Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals.

The starting QB suffered a hamstring injury in Week 12's win over Cincinnati. Big Blue held Jones out of Sunday's victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Colt McCoy steadied the ship, as the Giants relied on the ground game and a bullying defense to pull out the road win.

Jones will take part in Wednesday's walkthrough. The true test of his availability will come Thursday and Friday.

Judge's optimism is a good sign for the QB's return, but the practices later in the week will tell the full story.

Getting Jones back under center would be a boon for Big Blue as they try to retain their slim lead over Washington in the NFC East race.

