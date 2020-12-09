Doug Pederson on whether Jalen Hurts is Eagles starter beyond Week 14: 'I don't have a crystal ball'

Doug Pederson made the switch to Jalen Hurts for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The Philadelphia Eagles coach won't commit to the rookie quarterback beyond one week.

"I don't have a crystal ball," Pederson said Wednesday when asked if Hurts will be the starter beyond one game. "I can't predict the future, right? I mean, come on, that's. ... All I can focus on is today and getting our team prepared today and getting our guys ready for Sunday."

Hurts will be the first Eagles rookie since at least 1950 to make his first career QB start in Week 14 or later (A.J. Feeley, Koy Detmer and Jack Concannon all started in Week 13).

In his first bulk action last week in relief of Carson Wentz﻿, Hurts completed 5 of 12 passes for 198 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. He also rushed five times for 29 yards against Green Bay.

Hurts' dual-threat ability -- 1,298 rush yards in his final college season -- could bring an added element to a stagnant Eagles offense.

"That's the message to him. Be Jalen Hurts, and do the things that he can do," Pederson said. "From an offensive perspective, just run the show, just run it how he sees it. We'll coach him up through the week and get him prepared."

Tossing the rookie into the fire against a Saints defense that has pummeled more seasoned offenses is asking a lot. Since 2016, New Orleans is 6-1 versus rookie QBs, allowing a 53.3 completion percentage, 179.6 passing yards per game, 9 TDs to 4 INTs and an 80.2 passer rating.

While moving to Hurts thrusts the organization into limbo at the quarterback position, Pederson said he's not giving up on Wentz.