Around the NFL

Doug Pederson on whether Jalen Hurts is Eagles starter beyond Week 14: 'I don't have a crystal ball'

Published: Dec 09, 2020 at 11:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Doug Pederson made the switch to Jalen Hurts for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The Philadelphia Eagles coach won't commit to the rookie quarterback beyond one week.

"I don't have a crystal ball," Pederson said Wednesday when asked if Hurts will be the starter beyond one game. "I can't predict the future, right? I mean, come on, that's. ... All I can focus on is today and getting our team prepared today and getting our guys ready for Sunday."

Hurts will be the first Eagles rookie since at least 1950 to make his first career QB start in Week 14 or later (A.J. Feeley, Koy Detmer and Jack Concannon all started in Week 13).

In his first bulk action last week in relief of Carson Wentz﻿, Hurts completed 5 of 12 passes for 198 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. He also rushed five times for 29 yards against Green Bay.

Hurts' dual-threat ability -- 1,298 rush yards in his final college season -- could bring an added element to a stagnant Eagles offense.

"That's the message to him. Be Jalen Hurts, and do the things that he can do," Pederson said. "From an offensive perspective, just run the show, just run it how he sees it. We'll coach him up through the week and get him prepared."

Tossing the rookie into the fire against a Saints defense that has pummeled more seasoned offenses is asking a lot. Since 2016, New Orleans is 6-1 versus rookie QBs, allowing a 53.3 completion percentage, 179.6 passing yards per game, 9 TDs to 4 INTs and an 80.2 passer rating.

While moving to Hurts thrusts the organization into limbo at the quarterback position, Pederson said he's not giving up on Wentz.

"I think Carson Wentz can be an exceptional quarterback in this league, and he's proven that, back in '17, '18, last year, and we've got to continue and fight and battle and work with him individually, work with him within the confines of the offense, the structure and just get back to being Carson Wentz and back on track," he said. "That's my focus with him, to just get him back to the level of play that we all know that he has shown us and that he is capable of doing."

With a massive cap hit for Wentz in 2021, whether the Eagles keep him or walk away, Pederson is trying to straddle the line between letting Hurts test-drive the offense and not completely losing Wentz for good.

Pederson noted that when the Eagles drafted Hurts in the second round, he never dreamed his team would collapse in 2020.

"Are we where we want to be as a team? No," he said. "Are we beat up and banged up and got a ton of guys on injured reserve? Yes. Are we not playing well? Yes. Are we not coaching well? Yes. We need to do a lot of things better. I don't take Carson Wentz out of it. I didn't expect us to be in this situation back in April. So let's just start there. It has nothing to do with Carson. It has everything to do with the team and where we are, and my expectation was definitely and still is extremely high for this football team, but I didn't expect us to be here, no."

Alas, the Eagles are a mere half-game from the cellar of the NFC East, looking up at New York and Washington. Few predicted those two teams would be battling for a postseason bid while the Eagles struggled to figure out who would play QB. Like Pederson, no one in the real world owns a crystal ball.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Browns-Giants Week 15 matchup moved to prime time

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants Week 15 game has been moved to prime-time.
news

Former Giants, Buccaneers HC Ray Perkins dies at age 79

Former New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and University of Alabama coach Ray Perkins has died, three days after his 79th birthday.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees nearing return, won't practice much, if it all, on Wednesday

The Saints haven't lost a game without ﻿Drew Brees﻿, yet he's getting closer to returning. Brees is currently eligible to come off injured reserve, but won't practice much, if at all Wednesday, Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Todd Gurley looking to 'do damage' in stadium he helped build

Todd Gurley is returning to Los Angeles to play in the stadium he helped his former team build. The running back is looking to do some damage.
news

Rams QB Jared Goff doesn't have many fond memories of SB LIII ahead of Patriots rematch

Thursday night marks a rematch of Super Bowl LIII when Bill Belichick's Patriots defense smothered Sean McVay's Rams offense in a 13-3 affair. To this day, the three points remains the fewest the Rams have scored in McVay's tenure.
news

Antonio Gibson dealing with painful case of turf toe; RB's status vs. 49ers in doubt 

The Washington Football Team is likely to be without impressive rookie running back ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿ as it tries to keep pace atop the NFC East.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Bills QB Josh Allen lead Players of the Week

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay signal-caller Aaron Rodgers lead the way in the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

Odell Beckham felt 'betrayed' by Giants coaching staff before trade

It's been about two years since he last played in New York, but Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. reexamined what went down before being traded by the Giants.  
news

Lamar Jackson shines in return from COVID-19: 'It felt like I didn't play for a whole season'

After a dominant performance over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night, Lamar Jackson reflects on his first game back after contracting COVID-19, which forced the Ravens QB to miss a game. 
news

Mike McCarthy: Cowboys had no answer for 'astronomical' Ravens rushing effort 

When the proverbial dust settled upon a Ravens' 34-17 final, Baltimore had run for 294 yards on 37 plays, gaining 7.9 yards per tote as the Cowboys' struggled for answers and tackles all the same. 
news

What we learned from Ravens' win over Cowboys on Tuesday

Lamar Jackson was back on the field and the Baltimore Ravens were back in the win column. Bolstered by a terrific showing from Jackson in his return after testing positive for COVID-19, the Ravens snapped a three-game skid and continued the Dallas Cowboys' troubles as Baltimore won on Tuesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL