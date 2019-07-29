NFL training camp winners/losers: Seven rookies creating a buzz

On-time rookie signings: It's anyone's guess what the next collective bargaining agreement will look like, but there's no denying the current one limits rookie holdouts. That has been especially true this year, after the Jets' Quinnen Williams missed only one day of full practice and Nick became the first member of the Bosa family not to withhold his services in camp. The drastic reduction in rookie pay and its paint-by-numbers slotting re-shaped NFL spending back in 2011, with star veterans getting a bigger share of the pie while some "middle class" veterans lost jobs to players on the affordable rookie contracts that account for a huge percentage of every roster. It will be interesting to see if the NFL Players Association is comfortable continuing that dynamic on the next CBA or if DeMaurice Smith and Co. fight for any adjustments to the rookie contract system, possibly with shorter deals.