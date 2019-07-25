Sterling Shepard fractures thumb at Giants practice

The Giants will be without one of their top wideouts for the immediate future.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard has been diagnosed with a thumb fracture after an X-ray, the team announced Thursday. He will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Shepard's injury will go right up against the start of the season, making him questionable for Week 1. The Giants visit the Cowboys for a Week 1 matchup on Sept. 8, which is six weeks from this Sunday.

Shepard, a 2016 second-round pick, has consistently been the Giants' No. 2 receiver since entering the league. With Odell Beckham Jr. in Cleveland, Shepard is expected to compete with Golden Tate for No. 1 targets in 2019.

Last season, Shepard registered a career-high 66 receptions and 872 receivng yards. The Giants rewarded the 26-year-old with a four-year, $41 million contract extension in April.