A.J. Green will miss multiple regular-season games

A.J. Green's timeframe to return to the field is now longer than previously anticipated.

Following his ankle surgery on Tuesday, Green is expected to miss multiple regular-season games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Bengals coach Zac Taylor confirmed that news Tuesday afternoon.

"I hate to put weeks on it," Taylor told reporters, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, "but we are ready for him to come back when he feels healthy and ready to go and hopefully it's not more than a couple games."

