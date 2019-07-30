Bengals WR A.J. Green underwent ankle procedure

A.J. Green underwent a procedure Tuesday morning, but his timeline for return from an ankle injury might not change much.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cincinnati Bengals receiver underwent a minor procedure to clean out the ankle following the injury over the weekend, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that the timeline for Green's recovery should remain the same, and Week 1 is still a possibility.

Green's opening-week availability has been in doubt since he suffered the sprained ankle on Saturday in Dayton, Ohio. The initial timeline suggested a 6-to-8-week rehab. Week 1 is six weeks away, hence the questionable availability for the Bengals opener in Seattle. Tuesday morning's cleanout should keep that timeline on pace, barring any potential setback.

With Green sidelined, and former first-round pick John Ross also dealing with a hamstring issue, Cody Core, Alex Erickson, Josh Malone, Auden Tate and others should get more reps alongside rising stud Tyler Boyd.

Last season, Green missed seven games due to injury. He enters the final year of his contract, searching for a new pact. It will be interesting to see if that deal gets done while the star wideout recovers from his latest injury, or if the sides want Green healthy before committing to the future.