Bengals WR Tyler Boyd signs 4-year, $43M extension

The Cincinnati Bengals locked down a rising young receiver ahead of training camp.

Wideout Tyler Boyd agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $43 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the deal. The team later announced the signing.

The former second-round pick had been slated to enter the final year of his rookie contract, set to earn just over $1.03 million. The 24-year-old will now make over $11.3 million in Year 1, per Pelissero. The extension keeps Boyd under contract in Cincy through the 2023 season.

"He doesn't scare. He's a difference-maker," Bengals owner Mike Brown said of Boyd Tuesday, via Geoff Hobson of the team's official website.

The big payday comes after Boyd enjoyed a breakout 2018 campaign in which he generated 76 catches, 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns. With A.J. Green injured down the stretch last season, Boyd proved he could be a difference-making go-to target as the focal point of the pass-game. The wideout generated five games of 90-plus yards last season and was particularly efficient earning first downs, especially on money-downs (third or fourth down). Last year, 58.1 percent of his money-down targets went for a first down or touchdown, which ranked eighth in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

Boyd said during the spring that his goal was to remain in Cincinnati. The wideout hinted at the time he was looking for a contract similar to the one Sterling Shepard signed with the New York Giants earlier in the offseason (four-year, $41 million contract with $21.3 million guaranteed). Boyd got his deal before Bengals training camp kicks off Friday.

With Boyd's contract in the books, the Bengals will now turn their attention to star receiver A.J. Green who enters the final year of his deal.