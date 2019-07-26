Lions finalizing deal with ex-Packers DL Mike Daniels

Mike Daniels is staying in the NFC North.

Just two days after being released by the Green Bay Packers, Daniels is finalizing a deal to join the Detroit Lions, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday. Daniels is getting a one-year, $9.1 million contract with $7.8 million guaranteed, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Daniels was slated to make $8.1 million in 2019, so his move to the Lions essentially comes with a $1 million raise.

The veteran defensive lineman was cut by Green Bay in a surprise move this week after spending more than seven years with club. The Packers had been working to trade Daniels to either the Browns, New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs, but couldn't execute a deal.

Daniels had visited the Cleveland Browns on Thursday but left the franchise without a deal. He found one in the Motor City.

In Detroit, Daniels will join a revamped defensive line that replaced Ezekiel Ansah with Trey Flowers on the edge and is returning All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison, Da'Shawn Hand and A'Shawn Robinson. The defensive line has experienced minor flux this month as Flowers is on PUP with a minor shoulder injury, Harrison showed up to training camp amid a contract dispute and Robinson was excused for personal reasons.

With Daniels signed, three of seven highest-paid players on Detroit's 2019 roster come from the defensive line (Daniels, $9.1M; Harrison, $7M; Flowers, $6.4M).

The Lions opened training camp to veterans on Wednesday.

After playing alongside Aaron Rodgers for seven seasons, Daniels might get the chance to sack him in two games in 2019.