NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, July 25

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Jaycee Horn (foot) told reporters that he's "ready to go" and feels healthy. Horn missed minicamp due to his injury.
SIGNINGS
- WR Isaiah Ford
- LB Buddy Johnson
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Amari Cooper will miss his second straight practice, per head coach Kevin Stefanski. Cooper suffered a "minor tweak" on Sunday.
SIGNINGS
OTHER NEWS
- DT Lawrence Guy reported to training camp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms with New York on a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- OLB Shaquil Barrett (Achilles) has been cleared for the start of training camp, coach Todd Bowles told reporters. Barrett suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8 of last season.