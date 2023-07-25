27 NFL teams report to training camp today 

Around the NFL

Summer break is over for the NFL.

Veteran players for 27 NFL teams report to training camp Tuesday.

(Takes deep breath) The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders all report today.

The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Jets all previously reported in the past week. The Browns and Jets are set to play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 3, and the Lions-Chiefs kick off the season on Sept. 7, allowing those teams to kick off camp early.

That leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers as the lone team not headed to work today: veterans and rookies for the Steelers report to Saint Vincent College on Wednesday.

With all 32 teams starting work this week, it's officially the ramp-up period ahead of the 2023 campaign. We'll see how rookies like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson develop with their new clubs. New coaches in new locals, like Sean Payton in Denver or DeMeco Ryans in Houston. Big-name veterans who changed teams like Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo and many others. And we'll start intense camp battles for starting gigs across the league.

Summer is setting on the NFL. Next stop: Fall and football.

For a third consecutive year, all 32 NFL teams will kick off training camp by holding practices with club-led fan events, and NFL Network and NFL+ will provide complete coverage of all the action. New this year for the start of Training Camp, celebrations will expand to two days -- Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 -- becoming Training Camp: Back Together Weekend Presented by YouTube. Starting at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, NFL Network provides 12 hours of LIVE Training Camp: Back Together Weekend coverage with 50+ on-air talent as teams across the league hit the field.

