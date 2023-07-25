27 NFL teams report to training camp today 

For a third consecutive year, all 32 NFL teams will kick off training camp by holding practices with club-led fan events, and NFL Network and NFL+ will provide complete coverage of all the action. New this year for the start of Training Camp, celebrations will expand to two days -- Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 -- becoming Training Camp: Back Together Weekend Presented by YouTube. Starting at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, NFL Network provides 12 hours of LIVE Training Camp: Back Together Weekend coverage with 50+ on-air talent as teams across the league hit the field.