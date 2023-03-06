Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 6

Published: Mar 06, 2023 at 12:22 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Lamar Jackson and general manager Eric DeCosta met recently in Jackson's hometown of Miami in hopes of working toward a deal, but the sides remain apart with the situation heading toward a franchise tag on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

FRANCHISE TAG

  • RB Tony Pollard has been franchise tagged, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Pollard's tag will cost Dallas $10.091 million in 2023. The team later confirmed the move.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

OTHER NEWS

  • WR Allen Robinson has been given permission to seek a trade, and the Rams are willing to pay a portion of Robinson's $15.25 million guaranteed salary to facilitate a deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

ROSTER CUTS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

  • QB Derek Carr agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints worth $150 million with $100 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday. Carr's deal is structured to accommodate New Orleans' cap issues, Rapoport and Garafolo added.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 9-7-1

FREE AGENCY

  • QB Daniel Jones' agents are traveling to New Jersey today to meet with the Giants brass in person to continue contract negotiations, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. The two sides had negotiated throughout the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, but left Indianapolis without a deal in sight. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that the Giants plan to place the franchise tag on Jones if there is no long-term deal done by Tuesday's deadline. 


COACHING NEWS

  • Jeff Nixon named running backs coach; Chris Smith named assistant offensive line coach; Stephen Thomas named assistant special teams coach; Michael Treier named safeties coach; Chris Jones named assistant quarterbacks coach; Angela Baker named offensive assistant.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

INJURIES

  • QB Brock Purdy is set to have elbow surgery on Friday, with the hope being an internal brace and UCL repair keeps the six-month recovery timeline intact, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

ROSTER CUTS

  • LB Bud Dupree is expected to be released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

