NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 6

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- QB Lamar Jackson and general manager Eric DeCosta met recently in Jackson's hometown of Miami in hopes of working toward a deal, but the sides remain apart with the situation heading toward a franchise tag on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
FRANCHISE TAG
- RB Tony Pollard has been franchise tagged, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Pollard's tag will cost Dallas $10.091 million in 2023. The team later confirmed the move.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Allen Robinson has been given permission to seek a trade, and the Rams are willing to pay a portion of Robinson's $15.25 million guaranteed salary to facilitate a deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Eric Kendricks will be released, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- QB Derek Carr agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints worth $150 million with $100 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday. Carr's deal is structured to accommodate New Orleans' cap issues, Rapoport and Garafolo added.
FREE AGENCY
- QB Daniel Jones' agents are traveling to New Jersey today to meet with the Giants brass in person to continue contract negotiations, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. The two sides had negotiated throughout the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, but left Indianapolis without a deal in sight. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that the Giants plan to place the franchise tag on Jones if there is no long-term deal done by Tuesday's deadline.
COACHING NEWS
- Jeff Nixon named running backs coach; Chris Smith named assistant offensive line coach; Stephen Thomas named assistant special teams coach; Michael Treier named safeties coach; Chris Jones named assistant quarterbacks coach; Angela Baker named offensive assistant.
INJURIES
- QB Brock Purdy is set to have elbow surgery on Friday, with the hope being an internal brace and UCL repair keeps the six-month recovery timeline intact, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Bud Dupree is expected to be released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.