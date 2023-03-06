Ravens headed toward placing franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson if no long-term deal is reached

With Tuesday's franchise tag deadline fast approaching and Lamar Jackson still without a new contract, the Ravens are nearing an inevitable conclusion.
Baltimore is headed toward placing the franchise tag on Jackson if no long-term deal can be reached by March 7's deadline, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning, per sources.
Pelissero adds that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta recently met with Jackson in his hometown of Miami with the hopes of working towards a deal, per sources. After more than a year of negotiations, however, it appears the situation is headed toward the franchise tag.
The next decision for Baltimore would then on whether to place the non-exclusive franchise tag or the exclusive franchise tag.
The exclusive tag, last used in 2021 by the Cowboys on Dak Prescott, ensures Jackson cannot negotiate with any other teams in free agency, and it will cost the Ravens around $45 million in 2023 -- the average of the top-five prior year salaries at QB at the conclusion of this offseason's restricted free agent signing period on April 21.
Should Baltimore decide to use the non-exclusive tag on Jackson, it will cost the team $32.4 million in 2023 and both sides will have until July 17 to reach a long-term deal.
In the 2019 season, Jackson won the AP Most Valuable Player award throwing for 3,127 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. Jackson also rushed for 1,206 yards on the ground and scored seven times.
Last season, Jackson played in 12 games and lead Baltimore with an 8-4 record in games he started. Jackson went on to miss the final games of the season due to a knee injury. Baltimore went on to lose in the Wild Card Round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Following the 2022 season, Baltimore parted ways with long time offensive coordinator Greg Roman and hired Todd Monken as his replacement.