Titans expected to release LB Bud Dupree after two seasons

Published: Mar 06, 2023 at 11:43 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans' new front office is preparing to part ways with a former big-name free-agent signing.

The Titans are expected to release pass rusher Bud Dupree, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, per sources informed of the situation.

Tennessee inked Dupree to a five-year, $82 million contract in 2021 as the pass rusher was coming off an ACL injury, an issue that lingered in his first year in Nashville.

Cutting Dupree now would save the Titans $9.35 million on the salary cap with $10.85 million in dead money -- a post-June 1 designation would save $15.75 million. The 30-year-old was due $17 million in base salary in 2023.

In two seasons in Tennessee, Dupree showed some pop off the edge when healthy, generating seven sacks. But staying on the field proved difficult. He played in just 22 games with 17 starts for the Titans.

In a thin free-agent market at edge rusher, Dupree projects as a player who could get a one-year prove-it deal when he hits free agency.

