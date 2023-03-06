Titans expected to release LB Bud Dupree after two seasons

Tennessee inked Dupree to a five-year, $82 million contract in 2021 as the pass rusher was coming off an ACL injury, an issue that lingered in his first year in Nashville.

Cutting Dupree now would save the Titans $9.35 million on the salary cap with $10.85 million in dead money -- a post-June 1 designation would save $15.75 million. The 30-year-old was due $17 million in base salary in 2023.

In two seasons in Tennessee, Dupree showed some pop off the edge when healthy, generating seven sacks. But staying on the field proved difficult. He played in just 22 games with 17 starts for the Titans.