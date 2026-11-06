Minkah Fitzpatrick clarifies 'Jets being Jets' comments: 'I know what I said'

New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has clarified postgame comments that rankled Gang Green fans.

Following Sunday’s collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders, Fitzpatrick said the defensive mistakes were the “Jets being Jets,” a statement that fed into the "Same Ol' Jets" notion. The New York PR team quickly made it known that Fitzpatrick meant to say, “Jets beating Jets.”

On Thursday, he had the chance to correct the issue for himself.

“It hasn’t really caused any stir within this locker room,’’ Fitzpatrick said, via the New York Post. “That’s the most important thing. Everyone in this locker room knew what I was talking about. If you look at the context of what I said, if you look at what I’ve been saying all season, we’ve been addressing ‘Jets not beating Jets’ or ‘Jets beating Jets.’ Everyone in this locker room knows exactly what I said, what I was trying to communicate, and in my opinion, that’s all that matters.”