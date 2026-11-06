Minkah Fitzpatrick clarifies 'Jets being Jets' comments: 'I know what I said'
New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has clarified postgame comments that rankled Gang Green fans.
Following Sunday’s collapse against the Las Vegas Raiders, Fitzpatrick said the defensive mistakes were the “Jets being Jets,” a statement that fed into the "Same Ol' Jets" notion. The New York PR team quickly made it known that Fitzpatrick meant to say, “Jets beating Jets.”
On Thursday, he had the chance to correct the issue for himself.
“It hasn’t really caused any stir within this locker room,’’ Fitzpatrick said, via the New York Post. “That’s the most important thing. Everyone in this locker room knew what I was talking about. If you look at the context of what I said, if you look at what I’ve been saying all season, we’ve been addressing ‘Jets not beating Jets’ or ‘Jets beating Jets.’ Everyone in this locker room knows exactly what I said, what I was trying to communicate, and in my opinion, that’s all that matters.”
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Fitzpatrick said he wasn’t aware of the verbal mix-up until Jets PR told him. The 29-year-old added that he’s moved well past that as New York prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I know what I said," Fitzpatrick said. “It doesn’t matter. We’re playing Kansas City this week. … This locker room needs to focus on winning right now -- and not something that I might have not said or something I might have done. Our focus and objective now is to win and not focus on should’ve, would’ve, could’ve.”
New York has lost three straight games for the second time in 2026 (also Weeks 2-4). While Gang Green has scored 58 points since Week 7 (tied for eighth in the NFL), they have zero wins to show for it -- one of two teams with 50+ points and zero wins since Week 7 (Titans).
The Jets have had at least 25 points per game and 400 total yards per game in a two-game span with two straight losses, the first time they’ve hit that feat since Weeks 11-12, 1996 (finished 1-15 that season).