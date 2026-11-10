Giants' John Harbaugh on trade deadline: 'The now weighs more important than the future'

The New York Giants sit atop the NFC East with Tuesday's trade deadline hours away.

The debate for Big Blue is whether to shell out to shore up deficiencies or stay the course, keep their draft assets and see how things work out in John Harbaugh’s first season.

"You want to do everything you can do to make your team as strong as you can right now, because we're in the now, and we're told to live in the moment, be where our feet are planted, concern ourselves with today," Harbaugh said Monday, "but that's not at the expense of tomorrow or just prudent planning and all that.

"I think we just have to look at each situation, and just weigh it out in terms of, OK, what's the cost? What's the benefit? And is it worth it? Is it going to benefit us? Is it a good thing for the Giants, and for the organization, and the team? So, I would say that the now weighs more important than the future, if you're going to put it on a scale, and kind of go from there."