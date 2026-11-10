Vikings QB Carson Wentz on loss to Bills: 'This one felt pretty terrible'
Carson Wentz knows he had the worst night any quarterback can imagine in Monday night’s 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
“I haven’t had many starts over the last couple of years in general, but this one felt pretty terrible,” Wentz said, via The Minnesota Star-Tribune.
Terrible only begins to describe it.
Wentz completed eight of 25 passes (32%) for 81 yards, 3.2 yards per attempt and two interceptions for an 8.9 passer rating. An 8.9! That does not happen.
It’s the lowest passer rating by any quarterback to attempt at least 25 passes in a game since Sam Darnold had a 3.6 passer rating in the “seeing ghosts” game with the New York Jets against the New England Patriots in 2019, also on Monday Night Football, per NFL Research.
If you take every hike and spike the ball directly into the ground, it’s a 39.6 passer rating. The Vikings would have been better served doing that.
“In no way, shape or form was tonight acceptable,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Put 100 percent on me.”
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That O’Connell kept calling passing play for Wentz was high comedy when it was clear the QB couldn’t hit water standing in the middle of an ocean. Wentz missed wide-open targets after wide-open targets. The Bills defense might have entered playing slightly better on paper, but still had the 30th-ranked pass defense. You would have thought they were the Legion of Boom on Monday night.
“I should have run the football more,” O’Connell said.
The Vikings attempted just 11 runs with Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones despite the game being within one score for the majority of the contest. After Wentz’s first interception, O’Connell did call three straight runs -- successful ones of 8, 11 and 5 yards -- then Wentz promptly threw another interception directly to a defender.
“It was tough sledding for us, and I didn’t help the cause by any means,” Wentz said.
Buddy, you were the sled.
The quarterback situation has dragged down an epic Brian Flores defense. Minnesota had bamboozled MVP frontrunner Josh Allen early, forcing an interception and three points on their first six possessions. But, as with last week in Detroit, the Vikings defense got worn down late.
No defense, no matter how good, can withstand being on the field for 42 minutes like the Vikings were on Monday night.
The losses sit squarely on O’Connell’s offense, and, particularly, with the quarterback play. Wentz was horrific Monday. Kyler Murray has been only slightly better when he’s played.
Still sitting in playoff position, all eyes are on whether Minnesota will find a solution –- Kirk Cousins? Daniel Jones? -- before Tuesday’s trade deadline passes.