Vikings QB Carson Wentz on loss to Bills: 'This one felt pretty terrible'

Carson Wentz knows he had the worst night any quarterback can imagine in Monday night’s 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“I haven’t had many starts over the last couple of years in general, but this one felt pretty terrible,” Wentz said, via The Minnesota Star-Tribune.

Terrible only begins to describe it.

Wentz completed eight of 25 passes (32%) for 81 yards, 3.2 yards per attempt and two interceptions for an 8.9 passer rating. An 8.9! That does not happen.

It’s the lowest passer rating by any quarterback to attempt at least 25 passes in a game since Sam Darnold had a 3.6 passer rating in the “seeing ghosts” game with the New York Jets against the New England Patriots in 2019, also on Monday Night Football, per NFL Research.

If you take every hike and spike the ball directly into the ground, it’s a 39.6 passer rating. The Vikings would have been better served doing that.

“In no way, shape or form was tonight acceptable,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “Put 100 percent on me.”