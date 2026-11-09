J.J. McCarthy, Giants gut out win vs. Eagles in a season being defined by their grit

PHILADELPHIA -- New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was wincing as he picked up the final yards on a crucial third-down scramble in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants were clinging to a 13-8 lead when McCarthy, who had left earlier in the second half with a hip injury, took off on third-and-10 from the Giants' 42-yard line. With running back Devin Singletary providing a downfield block, McCarthy picked up 11 painful yards for a pivotal first down. Kicker Dominic Zvada drilled a 38-yard field goal later in the drive to extend the Giants' lead to 16-8.

"It was a big first down and getting it with my legs, by (any) means," McCarthy said. "We were doing whatever we can to win this game, and that was obviously a big play where I needed to step up, and I'm happy we did that."

That by-any-means-necessary attitude has become pervasive among the 5-2-1 Giants. McCarthy has only been with New York for six weeks and has only been the starting quarterback for two games, but his gutsy effort was emblematic of a gritty team that continues to find a way to win.

"They have what it takes," coach John Harbaugh said. "I don't know how to describe it other than that. I think they've had it all along and they found it in these games."

The Eagles had lost six straight games entering Sunday, but it was never going to be easy for the Giants to end their 13-game losing streak in Philadelphia. The game was ugly for long stretches -- the Giants had just 88 yards of offense in the first half -- but the conclusion was a familiar result for the surprising leaders of the NFC East.

"I think we need to find out how to win when everything's going our way and see how we are, see how we handle that," Harbaugh quipped. "But this is what the NFL is. It's tough. It's a crazy town. It's hard. Every team is really good. These guys were fighting for their lives. You could see it in the way they were playing, and we still overcame what we had to overcome and won the football game. It's a big deal."

The Giants were dealt their latest bout of adversity when McCarthy got injured while running the ball early in the third quarter. He took a big hit from Eagles linebacker Zack Baun and immediately went to the sideline with trainers. McCarthy tried to throw a pass on the sideline, but he doubled over in pain and grabbed his right side. He slammed his helmet on the bench as he went to the sideline medical tent for evaluation before heading back to the locker room.

McCarthy's departure re-opened the door for Jameis Winston. Winston began the season as the No. 2 quarterback, but he took over as the starter after Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. Winston lost the starting job to McCarthy in Week 7, but the veteran stayed ready.

With McCarthy getting examined by doctors in the locker room, Winston led a typical high-wire drive. There was a 16-yard laser to wide receiver Malachi Fields on third-and-15, a 1-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 from the Giants' own 44-yard line, a frantic 10-yard scramble out of trouble and a 27-yard strike to Darnell Mooney. Winston capped the drive with a 5-yard pass to tight end Isaiah Likely for the Giants' only touchdown of the day.

McCarthy bolted out of the locker room and back to the sideline when the Giants defense was on the field for the ensuing drive. Winston initially took the field after the defense delivered its third straight three-and-out to open the second half, but he gave way to McCarthy, who returned to lead the field-goal drive that featured his gutsy scramble.

"I feel like it was definitely a moment where it was one of those things where you have to make that decision,'" McCarthy said. "At the end of the day, no matter what, it's about my brothers and I'll do whatever I can to help them the best I can to be successful. And I felt like I was able to do enough to make sure that we could move the ball. Obviously, yes, put it all on the line for this organization and everything I can to help go get a win."

Sunday looked nothing like McCarthy's first five quarters of action, when the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft confidently shredded the defenses of the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans. McCarthy completed 12-of-19 passes for 127 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked five times behind shaky pass protection, particularly on the interior. But McCarthy and the Giants have no interest in style points as their improbably successful season continues.

"Our guys met the challenge and never flinched and never blinked," said Harbaugh, whose teams improved to 16-3 after a bye. "We did play winning football, not perfect football, but winning football and found a way to win the game in all three phases."

Here are four more takeaways from the win:

Trade talk

Harbaugh called the Giants' two games against division opponents in a five-day span -- they host the Washington Commanders on Thursday -- the most important games of the season. With the trade deadline on Tuesday, this is a particularly impactful stretch.

The Commanders lost to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to drop to 2-5-1. That leaves the Dallas Cowboys, who improved to 4-5 with a win over the Indianapolis Colts, as the only true threat to the Giants in the NFC East.

It would be easy for the Giants to view the division landscape and make an aggressive move at the trade deadline to fortify their roster. But Harbaugh vowed to take a measured approach.

"We're not just going to go for a short-term fix at an exorbitant cost," Harbaugh said. "We're not going to do that. That's not where we're at. And usually when you do that sort of thing, it doesn't work out for you. You end up paying a hefty price and you don't get the return. So I never think that you're one step away, one player away."

The Giants have pulled their offer of second- and fifth-round picks to the Colts for running back Jonathan Taylor, according to Fox's Jay Glazer. Harbaugh didn't refute the report after Sunday's game, while noting that "things change day-to-day."

"We're not ruling anything out, but I don't see anything particularly imminent right now either," Harbaugh said. "We'll see what happens."

Sunday's performance could strengthen the desire to land a true No. 1 back like Taylor since Devin Singletary managed just 31 yards on 21 carries. But the Giants are hopeful Cam Skattebo, who missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, will be ready for Thursday's game. Tyrone Tracy will be sidelined for at least three more games with a hamstring injury.

But Taylor, who has 21 carries for 69 yards in the Colts' last two games, wouldn't single-handedly improve the Giants' rushing attack. The offensive line struggled mightily on Sunday, allowing six sacks to an Eagles defense that had tallied just 10 in its first eight games.

Feeling frustrated

Top wide receiver Malik Nabers couldn't hide his frustration with the sluggish offensive performance. Nabers was demonstrably upset multiple times throughout the game, as his streak of four straight 100-yard performances came to an end. Nabers finished with five catches on eight targets for 43 yards. He should have had a game-sealing 20-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but he couldn't hang on to a diving attempt on a perfectly thrown slot fade from McCarthy.

"I felt like we were just lackadaisical out there -- just playing, letting the game come," Nabers said. "I feel like in a division game you have to go attack people, you have to go attack the game. I felt like we were just lollygagging our way through the game. I had frustration about that, trying to wake everybody up."

Likely finished with five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. He now has 46 catches this season after arriving in New York with a previous season-high of 42 catches.