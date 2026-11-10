Bills-Vikings on 'Monday Night Football': What We Learned from Buffalo's 23-6 win over Minnesota
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- Allen weathers Minnesota’s blitz for win. The league’s No. 1 scoring offense faced off against the No. 1 scoring defense on Monday night, and for most of the first half, the defense won soundly. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores did his thing, sending blitzers screaming toward Josh Allen with reckless abandon to great success. Through Buffalo’s first six drives, which netted the Bills 63 yards, three points and an interception, Allen went 4 of 9 for 31 yards, an interception and a 13.9 passer rating against the blitz. He was pressured on seven of those dropbacks facing a blitz and sacked thrice, and at times seemed capable only of chucking it deep in the face of a relentless rush. But as time went on, the Bills began to get to the Vikings, both through a shorter-hitting offense and perhaps mentally as Buffalo erased any good Minnesota’s defense did by dominating Minnesota’s outclassed offense. The Bills gutted out an eight-play, 80-yard drive on their seventh possession. Allen finished it by dancing around for 6.07 seconds, per Next Gen Stats, before heaving a 25-yard touchdown strike to a wide open Keleki Latu, the tight end’s first target of the season and first score of his career. In a sense, that’s exactly how the Bills won. They waited out and wore out the Vikings defense during a grueling night, winning the time-of-possession battle 42:32 to 17:28. James Cook jumped from 33 yards on 15 carries at halftime to 107 yards and a score on 31 totes by game’s end, while Allen added 112 yards on his 11 second-half throws after managing only 122 over his first 20. The Vikings’ defense didn’t do much wrong. They just couldn’t do everything right all night without a semblance of help on the other side.
- Wentz’ disaster class wastes Flores’ masterclass. Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury opened up the possibility that Carson Wentz might step up in prime time and prove himself a more effective quarterback for Minnesota’s offense, which had struggled to find much traction under the two-time Pro Bowler. He did the exact opposite of that, ridding Vikings fans of any notion that there was a QB on the bench who represented a better option. Facing the 30th-ranked defense against the pass, Wentz delivered a miserable performance. He missed pass catchers short, high and wide. He threw one interception deep to T.J. Hockenson where only Bills linebacker Dorian Williams could catch it, and another one directly to LB Terrel Bernard while trying to hit Justin Jefferson. He went 3 of 8 on short throws (0-9 yards air yards) and 3 of 13 on anything deeper than that, finishing 8 of 25 overall for 81 yards and an 8.9 passer rating -- the lowest by any QB to attempt at least 25 passes in a game since Sam Darnold’s 3.6 passer rating during his 2019 “seeing ghosts” outing, per NFL Research. Despite all that, Minnesota’s tremendous defense kept it to a one-possession game until 6:17 remained. A two-play first-quarter sequence perhaps most accurately represents how brutally Wentz offset his team’s defensive efforts. Byron Murphy made a stellar interception, playing center field on a Josh Allen end zone prayer, to kill Buffalo’s second drive. He even returned it to midfield to put Wentz and Co. on the doorstep of field goal range. Instead, on the very next snap, Wentz carelessly whipped a wide receiver screen to Jefferson that went both backward and too high. Jefferson couldn’t corral it and the Bills recovered the fumble to get the ball right back. That set the tone for a most disappointing day. The QB position has been a massive problem for the Vikings in 2026. They overcame it in their first six games, but an inept offense has now cost them two straight. They must fix it, either in house or before the trade deadline, before it’s too late.
Around the NFL will have more from Bobby Kownack shortly.