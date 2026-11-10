NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 10
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
INJURIES
- RB Tyler Goodson is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury, owner Jerry Jones said during on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.
OTHER NEWS
- Owner Jerry Jones said on the radio Tuesday that he does not expect Dallas to make "a significant trade" ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per ESPN.com.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Brian Thomas Jr. is not expected to be traded ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for deals, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Jacksonville has relayed to interested teams that they intend to keep Thomas, Folwer added.