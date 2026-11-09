John Harbaugh is Giants' biggest asset in years. Can he lead them on a dream playoff run?

PHILADELPHIA -- John Harbaugh was smiling on his Sunday walk to the bus when he was reminded of something he said soon after the Baltimore Ravens fired him, before the New York Giants had even scooped up that fumble.

He had watched the 4-13 Giants on tape and saw more talent than he expected. Told at the time that the open Atlanta Falcons job in the NFC South would give him a cleaner path to a division title in Year 1, Harbaugh said he wasn't afraid of the competition in the NFC East.

He maintained that the same Giants who had gone 13-38 over the previous three seasons could contend for their first division crown since 2011. A half-hour after Harbaugh agreed to become the Giants' coach, he told The Athletic, "I expect and want to make the playoffs next year."

Meaning this season.

"I thought we had good players," Harbaugh said as he was leaving Lincoln Financial Field as the first Giants head coach to win in this building since Tom Coughlin in 2013.

"I didn't really know the personality of the team, but I think what I learned is these guys have what it takes. They're tough-minded, they've got big hearts and they're willing to do what it takes. Having what it takes means you're willing to do what it takes, and they've been willing to do it. They work, they believe and they don't flinch."

With his first-place Giants at 5-2-1 after a gloriously ugly 19-11 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, and with his team three loss-column games ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders and five ahead of the Eagles, Harbaugh was asked how far this joyride can go.

"Everything is possible for every team, so we've got as much chance as anybody else, or more than most," he said. "But we don't talk about that."

The first coach hired by the Giants with a Super Bowl victory on his resume is too smart to dream out loud about the kind of magical, way-out-of-left-field Super Bowl run that the New England Patriots made last year. On cue, Harbaugh said his only competitive thoughts are on Thursday night against the Commanders at MetLife.

"But we have the lead," he conceded. "My mom always said, 'Keep the lead and extend the lead.' We've got to keep winning. Those (big-picture) conversations are good for you guys to talk about. We're only focused now on the Commanders."

This is what football coaches are trained to say. They can't order their players to remain locked in on the next practice rep in one breath and then address the possibility of matching the New York Knicks' ticker-tape parade in the next.

Even after Harbaugh improved his post-bye-week record to 16-3 and ended the Giants' 13-game losing streak in Philly, where he was once a longtime special teams coordinator unsure if he'd ever get to run his own team in the NFL.

And man, is he ever running this team. The Giants did not play like a winning postseason team for much of the day, especially in the first half, when they allowed J.J. McCarthy to get sacked five times. Deonte Banks committed a pass interference penalty that gifted the Eagles a touchdown. Charlie Jones fumbled away a punt.

Down 8-6 to a team that had lost six in a row, Harbaugh spent part of halftime telling his players their performance was not acceptable.

"Our head coach came in there and said we've got to clean our s-- up," Francis Mauigoa said. "He's the driver of the ship … and he keeps us focused. He came in there and told us to handle our s-- and told us we had a lot of penalties, a lot of missed blocks and we're still only down two points. He had that positivity in there, but he also had that reality that we need to pick it up."

Patrick Ricard, who spent nine years with Harbaugh in Baltimore, said the positive part of the coach's halftime message -- "After how bad we looked it's still a two-point game" -- was important for the Giants to hear.

"He has an accountability and set belief that guys hold onto, especially in games like this," Ricard said. "Maybe in years past here the guys didn't get that from the coaches as much. So that's what's been instilled in them as a group. I feel like here everything is growing every week, and it's why you usually see a second-half surge from us."

That surge came despite the apparent knockout blow Eagles linebacker Zack Baun delivered to McCarthy's right hip, leaving the quarterback in so much pain he collapsed to a knee on the sideline after one warmup throw. Jameis Winston led the Giants on a stirring 14-play touchdown drive, offering the best of "The Experience" with his arm and legs, yet Harbaugh replaced him when McCarthy suddenly returned from the locker room saying he was good to go.

You could argue Winston deserved to stay in, but almost every move Harbaugh has made on and off the field, including the trade for McCarthy and the two-year extension for Winston (not everyone in the coach's circle of trust loved that signing), has come up roses.

Harbaugh drafted Arvell Reese, and Reese spent the afternoon looking like a cross between Harry Carson and Lawrence Taylor. Harbaugh didn't bring in a kicker to challenge Dominic Zvada, and the kicker went 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts, including three from between 49 and 53 yards.

There were all kinds of reasons for the Giants to lose this game, starting with the trade deadline talk that dominated the week. It sure seemed Sunday that the ghosts were swirling at the Linc, way up there with Braden Mann's monster punt from the front of his own end zone that traveled 94 yards and was officially marked at 86.

But Harbaugh's winning past has the Giants believing in the present. Asked how much his coach has impacted this season, Kayvon Thibodeaux replied, "One hundred percent. However much you can think a head coach should impact winning, he's impacted it.

"I think it's from the day he walked in, from the plan he put in and the systems he put in place. One thing Harbaugh's talked about is principles and methods. He's strict on his principles, and he's flexible on his methods, and I think that formula has allowed us to … let our best players play their best."

So how far can the Giants' best take them after losing Jaxson Dart, Brian Burns and Tremaine Edmunds to season-ending injuries? Can they win playoff games if they don't land Jonathan Taylor or some other difference-maker by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline?

"That's the beautiful thing in the NFL," Ricard said. "You never know, right? You never know if this is the team that can go win the Super Bowl. All we can worry about is just getting healthy every week, getting the game plan from the coaches, and trying to execute on game day and just play as hard as we can. The teams that win the Super Bowl do that -- they just focus on the day, the mission at hand. They don't worry about winning the Super Bowl. It just happens by working hard and sticking together.

"I feel like we have that makeup, so why not us at the end of the day, right? We'll just continue to get better and work, and maybe it's in the cards for us."

More likely it's next year or the year after or the year after that. Yet there's no point in these Giants putting an artificial ceiling on their dreams. On the bus ride in, Harbaugh reflected on his departure from Philadelphia for Baltimore nearly two decades ago. This homecoming, with his Giants, touched his heart.

"It was really something," he said. "I didn't think it was going to be quite that."

But he did think the Giants could win the NFC East before the team even hired him.

Before he became the franchise's most valuable asset in a long, long time.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.