With Braelon Allen's breakout, is it time for the Jets to trade Breece Hall?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A crowd of reporters surrounded a mic stand, but there wasn't a Jets player standing behind it yet.

A Jets spokesperson directed the crowd to "just make a hole so he can get through."

Considering the way Braelon Allen has been running lately, he doesn't need much of a hole to make things happen. He's run through more NFL defenders over the last five weeks than any other running back in the NFL. Even as the Jets' season turns to darkness, Allen has provided some light on offense and become a breakout success story as the trade deadline looms. The timing is especially key: The Jets all of a sudden have a Breece Hall-sized dilemma on their hands.

A year ago, Hall didn't exactly hide that he was open to being traded, and the Jets reportedly received a tempting offer from the Kansas City Chiefs, their opponent this week: a third-round pick, coming amid a fire sale that saw Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams traded away. The Jets rejected that overture and never seriously considered trading Hall. Instead, they franchise-tagged him ahead of free agency and then signed him to a three-year, $45.75 million contract in May, making Hall one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

Now, just six months after Hall signed that deal, his name is swirling in trade rumors again -- and Allen is the driving force behind it. Perhaps coincidentally, Hall deleted his Twitter account on Sunday as Allen put together his best performance yet: 147 rushing yards on 21 carries with a 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

For weeks, Aaron Glenn and Frank Reich have insisted that whenever Hall returns, the starting job will be his again.

"The role won't change," Glenn said last week.

And Reich: "Well, that's obviously coach's decision, but they're both the guy … I mean, that's a good problem to have. That's coach's decision, but to me … Breece is our guy. I'm assuming Breece is our guy, you know what I mean? He's one of the best in the NFL, but I think what's been so excited is like, oh my gosh, we've got two of them. I mean, we've got two. This Braelon guy, he's a beast as well."

There was logic in saying Hall would get his starting job back a few weeks ago when it seemed like he'd be returning sooner. But it's fair to wonder now if, based on what has transpired over the five games Hall has missed, he deserves to get Wally Pipp'd and lose his starting job. And if that is what is happening, then it would be prudent for general manager Darren Mougey to make Hall available to see what he can get before next Tuesday's trade deadline.

Would Mougey really do that? The team -- privately and publicly -- says no, that it has not and will not consider it.

"Guys, listen, Breece is still a part of this team," Glenn said on Monday. "I understand how the noise happens when things like this happen. I've said it before, we're in the business of keeping good players and he's one of our better players, so Breece will still be here."

But Allen's emergence is undeniable -- as are his minimal cost ($1.2 million in 2026, $1.3 million in 2027) and the lack of tread on his tires after missing most of last season. Allen only has 260 career touches in the NFL, while Hall has logged 1,004 touches and suffered various injuries (including a torn ACL in 2022) that have robbed him of some of the explosiveness he showed upon coming into the NFL. That's not to say Hall isn't still one of the NFL's better running backs -- he is -- but he's not as much of a home run threat as he once was.

Allen has not only been more productive and consistent than Hall has been at any point since returning from that injury in 2022, but also been one of the most effective running backs in the NFL over the last five weeks. He has three 100-yard rushing games over five starts -- the most Hall has had in a single season is three in 2023, and those came in Week 1, Week 8 and Week 18. Allen has rushed for 504 yards over the five starts, which is more than Hall has gained in any five-game stretch in his career. It would be fair to point out that Allen has run behind a more effective run-blocking unit -- but it's also true that Allen is capable of running through would-be tacklers more effectively than Hall, who tends to be more boom-or-bust.

Back in 2023, former Jets coach Robert Saleh said this about Hall: "Breece is a special talent. When the ball is in his hands, we're better. But there's the grimy yards that a back has to understand that he needs to get. … Right now, when you press, you're trying to create explosives all over the place, and for the most part in the NFL, the O-line is going to block it for two or three yards and he's got to go find four or five. And that means lowering your shoulder, getting dirty, getting grimy, finishing runs and not trying to find ways to bounce and make people miss at the line of scrimmage all the time. … 95 percent of runs are body blows."

Allen, at 235 pounds, is more prone (and willing) to take body blows and keep on trucking along.

"Braelon, he's just a hard tackle," Reich said. "He's a big man, so you can't wrap him up. I think that's part of it and then he's got patience. We've all seen him. He's in a hole and it's just boom, boom, boom and all of a sudden, boom, he's out."

Allen's last five games projected over a full season: 1,713 yards. For the season, he ranks fourth in rushing yards over expected, per NFL Next Gen -- and Allen has 10 more RYOE than star Jahmyr Gibbs, who also has 45 more carries. Allen ranks No. 1 in rushing percentage over expected too, while facing a stacked box at the 13th-highest rate among eligible running backs (Hall ranks 38th). Allen already ranks 10th in rushing yards for the season and has more 10-plus-yard runs (19) over the last five games than Bijan Robinson (over 150 carries) and Derrick Henry (over 158 attempts) do for the season, and only one fewer such run than Kenneth Walker (over 141 carries). Allen is sixth in rushing success rate (47.3 percent) for the season, per TruMedia, while Hall ranks 33rd.

Over the last five weeks, Allen ranks second in yards, second in yards per carry, fourth in yards after contact per attempt, third in missed tackles forced, first in 10-plus-yard runs, first in 15-plus-yard runs and fourth in rushing success rate.

PFF also has him graded seventh among running backs when it comes to pass-blocking.

What does it all mean for Hall?

In a perfect world, the Jets' season wouldn't already feel over, and the prospect of pairing a hard-nosed, between-the-tackles runner like Allen with the dynamic Hall would be an ideal situation. But the Jets are 2-6 with two challenging games upcoming, against the Chiefs and Bills. Odds are, they will be 2-8 in a couple of weeks.

The fact that Mougey just signed Hall to a new contract would not (or should not) be a deterrent to trading him. As with Gardner last year, Mougey smartly structured Hall's contract in a way that doesn't make it especially costly if the Jets decide to move on now or in the offseason. The contract only includes guaranteed money on the first two years of the deal ($24 million in total); the Jets would only incur somewhere in the range of a $5 million dead cap hit in 2026 and $4 million in 2027, while gaining around $10 million back in cap space over the next two seasons.

That's not to say the Jets should simply give Hall away. It wouldn't be worth it for anything less than the offer the Chiefs made a year ago (a third-round pick), and the value might depend on whatever the Colts are able to get in a deal for Jonathan Taylor before the deadline.

We're in the business of keeping good players.

What Glenn said is true -- and, with his job on the line, he's motivated to keep someone like Hall around. But now that the Jets know they also have a starting-caliber back in Allen, it wouldn't be the worst idea for Mougey to look at adding more prime draft capital in a deep 2027 class, whether that's before the Nov. 10 trade deadline or in the offseason.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.