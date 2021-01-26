Matthew Stafford landing spots: Six teams that should trade for QB

What the 49ers should give up: Two first-round picks.





When the 49ers aren't dealing with an avalanche of injuries, this is one of the most complete teams in the league. We saw what they could be when they made the Super Bowl in 2019, and quite frankly, they put together an impressive 2020 campaign, with a number of their star players sidelined for a majority of the season. We know Kyle Shanahan's team is capable of getting back to the Super Bowl, and there aren't a ton of holes. That's why GM John Lynch can afford to theoretically give up two first-rounders. Sure, he could try to hold the price to a first and a second, but I wouldn't let the difference between these two options deter me from pulling the trigger.





Replacing Jimmy Garoppolo with Stafford would immediately elevate this offense. Garoppolo struggles at times with his mechanics and is too robotic when going through his reads; the experienced and knowledgeable Stafford, meanwhile, is able to read defenses and knows which player to get the ball to and when to get it there. Garoppolo's contract is easy for the 49ers to move on from, as they'd take a mere $2.8 million dead-money hit if they released him, while saving $24 million against the cap. Whether by acquiring Stafford or another quarterback (see: ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿), the 49ers should jump on the opportunity to improve at the game's most important position.