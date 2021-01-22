Jared Goff-Sean McVay relationship on the rocks? Who'll replace Philip Rivers on Colts?

What's up with Sean McVay and Jared Goff﻿?

That's the million-dollar question floating around Hollywood after McVay -- long a hyper-positive ally of the Los Angeles Rams' QB1 -- seemingly changed his tune on Goff over the past few months.

The Rams coach raised some eyebrows with comments in late November following Los Angeles' 23-20 loss to the rival 49ers.

"It's taking care of the football," McVay said in the postgame, in reference to the Rams' four turnovers, three of which came via Goff. "Our quarterback has to take better care of the football."

Now, in a vacuum, such remarks by a coach immediately following a loss wouldn't be galling. But those words marked a notable departure from McVay's prior approach with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Goff was sidelined for Week 17 following thumb surgery, and McVay decided to roll with ﻿John Wolford﻿ as the starter in the Rams' playoff opener. Wolford was injured in the first quarter of the game, though, allowing Goff to retake the reins. And after Los Angeles' 30-20 win in that wild-card game at Seattle, Goff expressed his displeasure over not starting to my colleague, Michael Silver.

But the coach significantly ramped up palace intrigue immediately following the team's ensuing Divisional Round loss to the Packers, in which Goff completed 21 of 27 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Asked if Goff remains the Rams quarterback, McVay provided a striking qualifier:

"Yeah, he's the quarterback, right now."

One day later, McVay was asked if there was a scenario in which Goff wouldn't be on the roster next season. He refused to provide a direct answer:

"We're in a situation that we're in evaluation mode. All those things are things that we're moving forward, we're looking forward and I can't answer any of those questions until I take a step back and you evaluate everything that's in the best interest of the Rams."

While I understand the need or desire to promote competition within the locker room, it is rare for the head coach to include the quarterback position in the conversation, particularly when it is a veteran with a strong résumé that includes a Super Bowl appearance. Keep in mind, this is the same signal-caller the Rams signed to a four-year, $134 million extension with a then-record $110 million in guarantees back in September of 2019. McVay almost certainly had to sign off on that deal, as the architect and primary play-designer of an offense that once took the league by storm under Goff's direction. This is also the same head coach who helped the fifth-year pro shake the "bust" label affixed to his name after a rocky rookie season and elevated the young quarterback into a two-time Pro Bowler.

Given his personal investment in Goff's development, I would expect McVay to exhibit more patience and consideration with his starting quarterback. Sure, he can express his disappointment in his QB1's play based on the turnovers (17) and inconsistency throughout a campaign in which Goff passed for 3,962 yards with 20 touchdowns and a 90.0 passer rating. But McVay should also acknowledge his role in the offense's sputtering, with defensive coordinators catching up with his scheme and the Rams' B-level pass catchers and offensive line unable to consistently win against top defenses.

I'm surprised McVay has decided to play the silent blame game and seemingly pin all of the offensive woes on his quarterback. Honestly, the Rams coach should take a long, hard look in the mirror to determine whether the person with the joystick also deserves some criticism. Goff possesses a whopping dead-cap hit of $65.5 million if he's jettisoned this coming offseason, so the Rams need to find a way to get their head coach and quarterback on the same page.

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported McVay and Goff have some serious work to do this offseason.

"The people I've spoken to said basically, at this moment, the relationship with Goff and McVay: not great," Wyche said on NFL Network. "They need marriage counseling, is what one person said to me. I think this is something that they're going to be able to work through, but there's got to be some healing and that's not just with Jared Goff's injured thumb."