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Mac Jones recalls 'crazy journey' to 49ers after being passed over during 2021 NFL Draft

Published: Jul 08, 2026 at 10:01 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Mac Jones thought he might end up in San Francisco during the 2021 NFL Draft. It took four more years for him to actually become a Niner.

On a recent episode of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, the quarterback discussed his memories of the draft process, where the debate was between the 49ers selecting Jones or dual-threat Trey Lance.

"I remember, like, all the hype leading up to it, but yeah, I think everything happens for a reason," Jones recalled. "I'm here where I'm at now, and I did think they traded up for somebody, and I knew it was one of two people, and I was one of the people. So, I guess if you're a gambling man, it's a 50-50 shot at the start."

The Niners ultimately chose Lance after trading the No. 12 pick and first-rounders in 2022 and 2023, along with a 2022 third-rounder, to the Dolphins for No. 3. Jones, who fell to the Patriots at No. 15, quipped that San Francisco could have saved themselves some capital by just waiting out the process.

"You could have just picked me at 12," he said, chuckling. "I don't know if I'm worth three first-round picks, but s---, sign me up."

After a stellar rookie season in New England, things went sideways for Jones, who was eventually traded to Jacksonville in 2024. The former first-rounder said even then the Niners were attempting to bring him in to back up Brock Purdy.

"I think, even the year I got traded, they were trying to get me back in San Francisco, from Patriots to Jaguars," Jones said. "So they were trying to get me to San Francisco then, but they ended up not doing it."

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Once Jones hit free agency in 2025, Kyle Shanahan finally landed the quarterback, who inked a two-year pact.

"So yeah, it's been a crazy journey or whatever, and people can criticize the pick or picking me, not picking me, whatever," Jones said. "It doesn't matter. I think it all happens for a reason."

With Purdy dealing with injuries last season, Jones was thrust into action and acquitted himself well. In 11 appearances, including eight starts, Jones completed a career-high 69.6 percent of 289 attempts for 2,151 yards,13 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Niners went 5-3 in his starts.

Jones was subject to trade rumors this offseason, but the Niners never received an offer they couldn't refuse, electing to hang onto Purdy's backup. Jones said he's "excited" to continue learning under Shanahan and will be ready when he gets his next shot.

"I'm still 27. I have some good scars and bad scars, but I know I can play," he said, noting he takes solace in how Sam Darnold turned his career around. "But I do want to get that chance again, to run a team and be the guy. ... It's hard when it's Brock's team -- or any backup -- I'm sure they deal with that.

"But if you can get that chance again, I feel like I can really elevate people around me. And whether that comes soon or later or never, I know I'm going to be ready for it. I hope it does happen."

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