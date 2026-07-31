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Packers' Tucker Kraft (knee) fine with ramping up to full speed sans extension: 'I don't come with brakes'

Published: Jul 31, 2026 at 04:24 PM
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Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Tucker Kraft practiced on Friday for the first time since tearing his ACL in a Week 9 game in early November.

It's a massive milestone for the Green Bay Packers tight end, but he understands that there's still a gradual process to adhere to after coming off the physically unable to perform list -- even as the goal remains suiting up for the team's season opener.

"I don't want anyone to get their expectations too high. I'm not going to be doing anything too crazy here for a while," Kraft said during Friday's locker room availability. "But as long as our GM and our training staff and the coaches, everyone's on the same page, I'll just get phased in period by period until you see me out there taking team reps. That's the goal. We're on that ramp-up phase right now to get ready for Week 1."

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Kraft is a noted yards-after-the-catch monster known for his tenacity. He appeared well on the way to a breakout at the time of his injury last season, and it became clear in his absence that he's pivotal to Green Bay's offense firing on all cylinders.

Packers brass therefore knows how important it is for their prospects in 2026 and beyond to bring Kraft back to full speed at the proper pace.

"I've accepted it's all part of the plan," Kraft said. "Gutey (general manager Brian Gutekunst) and I have talked about how he's essentially protecting me from myself because I'm all gas. Like a tricycle, I don't come with brakes. So, it's really just helping me establishing that mindset of consistency through a slow ramp-up."

Intrigue over Kraft's future practice participation goes beyond his return from injury. The tight end is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is well deserving of a raise. After Green Bay extended Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Devonte Wyatt in recent months, Kraft seemingly stands next in line.

Regardless of whether he's inked a new deal by the time he's ready for complete participation, though, Kraft was adamant nothing will stop him from putting it all out there.

"Absolutely not," Kraft said when asked if there was any hesitation in eventually going full speed without an extension. "I understand other people's worries in that facet. However, I myself, I'm just worried about getting back to who I was pre-injury."

Pre-injury, Kraft was emerging as one of the league's elite tight ends, having amassed 489 yards and six scores on 32 receptions nearing the midway point of the season.

If the doctor he recently met with is to be believed, Kraft will rediscover that form sooner rather than later.

"He told me my knee looks spectacular," Kraft told reporters. "Almost like he had never seen a rehabilitation like mine. So, the fact that we're getting those results, the data will speak for itself, and my comeback is ever ascending day by day."

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