Packers' Tucker Kraft (knee) fine with ramping up to full speed sans extension: 'I don't come with brakes'

Kraft is a noted yards-after-the-catch monster known for his tenacity. He appeared well on the way to a breakout at the time of his injury last season, and it became clear in his absence that he's pivotal to Green Bay's offense firing on all cylinders.

Packers brass therefore knows how important it is for their prospects in 2026 and beyond to bring Kraft back to full speed at the proper pace.

"I've accepted it's all part of the plan," Kraft said. "Gutey (general manager Brian Gutekunst) and I have talked about how he's essentially protecting me from myself because I'm all gas. Like a tricycle, I don't come with brakes. So, it's really just helping me establishing that mindset of consistency through a slow ramp-up."

Intrigue over Kraft's future practice participation goes beyond his return from injury. The tight end is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is well deserving of a raise. After Green Bay extended Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Devonte Wyatt in recent months, Kraft seemingly stands next in line.

Regardless of whether he's inked a new deal by the time he's ready for complete participation, though, Kraft was adamant nothing will stop him from putting it all out there.

"Absolutely not," Kraft said when asked if there was any hesitation in eventually going full speed without an extension. "I understand other people's worries in that facet. However, I myself, I'm just worried about getting back to who I was pre-injury."

Pre-injury, Kraft was emerging as one of the league's elite tight ends, having amassed 489 yards and six scores on 32 receptions nearing the midway point of the season.

If the doctor he recently met with is to be believed, Kraft will rediscover that form sooner rather than later.