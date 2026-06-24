49ers QB Mac Jones content with current role as backup: 'My feet are in San Francisco'

Mac Jones' 2025 season kept the 49ers afloat amid adversity and boosted his stock as a potential starting candidate elsewhere.

As of now, he remains in San Francisco. That hasn't stopped the trade rumor mill from churning, though. With quarterback remaining a premium position that is never quite fully stocked across the NFL, Jones' name will continue to own a prominent place in the market, even if the 49ers haven't made him available.

"I think this is my No. 1 question that I've been asked," Jones, who went 5-3 in eight starts last season, said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "Look, I love (49ers GM) John (Lynch), I love (49ers coach) Kyle (Shanahan), the York family. It's the best organization I feel like that I've played for in terms of just top-to-bottom greatness, so far, and I don't like leaving good people. I hope they enjoy having me there.