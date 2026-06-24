Jeffery Simmons, under record Titans contract, eager to play in Robert Saleh's 'attack defense'

Jeffery Simmons is a newly paid man after receiving the most lucrative contract extension for a defensive tackle in the NFL, a signal that reflects his approach to his craft.

"Each and every day I wake up, it's: 'How can I separate myself from everyone else? How can I be the best version of myself? How can I be better than yesterday?,' " Simmons said last week, via the Titans' official site. "I kind of have that mindset that I am not everyone else, I am a different breed."

Those who have watched Simmons play football know he's a different breed, a destructive defensive tackle who frequently wrecks opposing offenses. He expects to receive his best opportunity to do so in 2026, his first season spent under new coach Robert Saleh.