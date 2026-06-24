Jeffery Simmons, under record Titans contract, eager to play in Robert Saleh's 'attack defense'

Jeffery Simmons is a newly paid man after receiving the most lucrative contract extension for a defensive tackle in the NFL, a signal that reflects his approach to his craft.
"Each and every day I wake up, it's: 'How can I separate myself from everyone else? How can I be the best version of myself? How can I be better than yesterday?,' " Simmons said last week, via the Titans' official site. "I kind of have that mindset that I am not everyone else, I am a different breed."
Those who have watched Simmons play football know he's a different breed, a destructive defensive tackle who frequently wrecks opposing offenses. He expects to receive his best opportunity to do so in 2026, his first season spent under new coach Robert Saleh.
"It's kind of my first year playing in an attack defense," Simmons said. "That's my game. I like to play on the other side of the line of scrimmage. ... I love this type of defense, to be able to be on the other side of the line of scrimmage each and every play. It demands you to make plays. I love this philosophy, and think it will help me make a lot more plays in the backfield, and it will help this team for sure."
An attack defense carries the risk of players running themselves out of the action due to a lack of discipline, but at this stage of Simmons' seven-year career -- which included his inaugural first-team All-Pro nod in 2025 -- he's too experienced to make such youthful mistakes. Instead, he's embracing the opportunity to make an even bigger impact -- one that could match his lavish salary.
Tennessee has already cleared the first hurdle that comes with installing a new scheme during the spring and early summer months. From there, it's about repetition and developing continuity in a defense that could feature as many as six new starters (plus a collection of new rotational players).
The point is simple: There's plenty of work left to accomplish. Simmons is ready for it.
"My goal this offseason," Simmons said, "is to work my tail off and get ready for training camp.
"My biggest goal is to win. ... (My mindset) is: How can I be the best Jeffery when I leave here, to come back July 28 (for training camp) ready to roll."