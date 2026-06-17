Titans' Robert Saleh dismisses questions about Cam Ward's accuracy issues 

Having written that, it is notable in so much as Ward entered the offseason needing to improve his accuracy consistency. During his rookie campaign, Ward's play would ebb and flow. Finding more consistency on a down-to-down basis will bring the QB to a new level. It's something he'll continue to work on as we get ready for training camp in late July. Davenport noted that Ward had a much better start to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday than at previous OTAs.

In addition to learning Brian Daboll's scheme and experimenting with it during offseason workouts, Ward is still building chemistry with new wideouts Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson.

"We're making good progress," Daboll said. "You have to make the mistakes, and you have to see it. We're still learning. But I'm very pleased with where he's at; he understands the offense well. I think his feet are really good. His eye discipline, his vision down the field. Cam can make all the throws."