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Titans' Robert Saleh dismisses questions about Cam Ward's accuracy issues 

Published: Jun 17, 2026 at 06:48 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh brushed aside questions about Cam Ward's accuracy issues during offseason workouts.

"Every quarterback is going to miss a couple here and there," Saleh said Tuesday, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. "I would say Brock Purdy's one of the most accurate quarterbacks in all of football, and he would miss a lot of throws, and that's OK. These guys are all working on a few things here and there."

Ward has reportedly struggled with accuracy during OTAs over the past few weeks.

Saleh is right to dismiss concerns at this stage. Offseason workouts are a time to test boundaries and, particularly when learning a new offense, work out the kinks. Perfection isn't the goal. Development is. With development comes some ugliness at times.

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Having written that, it is notable in so much as Ward entered the offseason needing to improve his accuracy consistency. During his rookie campaign, Ward's play would ebb and flow. Finding more consistency on a down-to-down basis will bring the QB to a new level. It's something he'll continue to work on as we get ready for training camp in late July. Davenport noted that Ward had a much better start to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday than at previous OTAs.

In addition to learning Brian Daboll's scheme and experimenting with it during offseason workouts, Ward is still building chemistry with new wideouts Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson.

"We're making good progress," Daboll said. "You have to make the mistakes, and you have to see it. We're still learning. But I'm very pleased with where he's at; he understands the offense well. I think his feet are really good. His eye discipline, his vision down the field. Cam can make all the throws."

Come training camp and the preseason, we'll see if that progress has been tangible. The Titans' success in 2026 depends on it.

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