Jared Verse eager to establish standard with Browns after stunning trade: 'Jared Verse defense'

Verse is an excellent, ascending young player. Coming off a 7.5-sack season, he's no Garrett, but his raw power and ability to disrupt the backfield is as good as any greenhorn pass rusher.

Somewhat overshadowed in L.A., with a move to the Midwest, Verse is set on making a name for himself in his own defense.

"The Cleveland Browns defense has always been known as aggressive, attacking, really getting after you, really getting in your face, being mental," Verse said. "I'm just here to add to that. You've got Alex Wright out there, you've got Mike Hall, you've got all these dominant defensive players, not even just to mention Carson (Schwesinger) and Q (Quincy Williams). You've got all these dudes all over the defense that are very aggressive.

"I'm here just to add my own little flavor. I'm here to get in your face. I'm here to be a little bit more aggressive. I'm here to just have that statement: That's Jared Verse defense. I want that to be the standard of defense across the nation. That's Jared Verse defense. That old-school defense where you got to get nitty-gritty and you're gonna really have to earn every yard that we play, everything you get."