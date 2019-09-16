Fallout from injuries to Big Ben and Drew Brees (and Eli's play)

The devastating knee injury that altered Bridgewater's career, ending his tenure as the Vikings' starter after 29 starts, happened just over three years ago, even if it feels like a lifetime. I've seen too much analysis that assumes Bridgewater can't grow, that a 26-year-old with 55 regular-season pass attempts in the last three-plus seasons is somehow a finished product. Bridgewater smartly turned down overtures this offseason from the Dolphins to take over the starting job in Miami, and this opportunity provides him with an incredible chance to show he still belongs in the NFL as a starter. It's also Payton's chance to reimagine his offensive bona fides, to show he's the type of generational coach who can create big plays no matter the quarterback, like Andy Reid or Joe Gibbs. A 4-2 or 3-3 record over the next six weeks is a fair hope for this duo, and either mark would keep the Saints in the playoff hunt. Based on Payton's track record, I'd expect it.