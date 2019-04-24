Ben Roethlisberger agrees to two-year extension

Ben Roethlisberger is now under contract in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Steelers finalized a two-year contract extension for Big Ben, per sources informed of the contract.

Financials of the deal have yet to be reported.

Roethlisberger was set to enter the 2019 campaign on the final year of a four-year, $87.6 million extension signed in 2015. The new extension now locks Big Ben in Pittsburgh through 2021.

Both sides were motivated to get the deal done before Thursday's 2019 NFL Draft kicked off, Rapoport noted. They beat the deadline by a day.

The new contract will surely vault Big Ben back into the upper echelon of NFL QB deals. The Steelers signal-caller sat as the 13th highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of annual average salary heading into 2019.

The extension ensures the 37-year-old Roethlisberger will remain a Steeler up to his 40th birthday. A surefire Hall of Famer, Big Ben almost assuredly will end his career in Pittsburgh thanks to the new contract.

After an offseason of turmoil, in which the Steelers said goodbye to two offensive stars, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh guaranteed their quarterback and leader won't be putting on another jersey.