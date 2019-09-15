Steelers' Big Ben, James Conner injured vs. Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their starting quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger suffered an injury to his throwing arm toward the end of the first half against the Seattle Seahawks.

Roethlisberger exited the game with a right elbow injury and did not return. He was seen on the sideline after halftime but Mason Rudolph started the second half at QB.

Rudolph's second career pass was intercepted after a dropped pass by veteran wideout Donte Moncrief. Seattle converted a touchdown off of it. Overall the offense played better with the second-year QB but fell to the Seahawks 28-26.

Big Ben went 8 out of 15 attempts for 75 yards before exiting the game. No word on the extent of his injury.

During the fourth quarter, running back James Conner limped off the field and went into the medical tent. He appeared to be holding his left knee. He did not return with a knee injury.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did not have an update on either Roethlisberger or Connner after the game.