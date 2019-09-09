Jaguars placing Nick Foles on IR; trade for QB Dobbs

Nick Foles' first season with the Jaguars might not be over. But he'll be gone 'til November at the earliest.

Jacksonville is placing their prized offseason addition on injured reserve with a likely designation to return, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Foles is having surgery Monday to repair a broken left clavicle, which he suffered in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

In desperate need for QB depth, the Jaguars announced they have traded for Steelers backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. Rapoport added Pittsburgh will receive a 2020 fifth-rounder in the deal. Dobbs, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 draft, has attempted just 12 passes in his three-year career.

Foles completed 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown in his Jags debut. The Super Bowl MVP was relieved by the only other QB on Jacksonville's roster, Gardner Minshew. The rookie completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Jacksonville signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million deal in March. If given a return designation, he would be available to play again as soon as Week 10 against the Texans on Nov. 3.