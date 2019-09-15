Saints, Sean Payton agree to five-year extension

Sean Payton is staying in NOLA.

The New Orleans Saints and the head coach have agreed to a five-year contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports was first to report the development.

Prior to signing the new extension, the Super Bowl winning coach was in Year 4 of a five-year, $45 million contract he inked back in March 2016.

Locking in Payton, 55, to a long-term deal will ideally end the rumors of the coach returning to the Dallas Cowboys or venturing for other opportunities.

"This is home," Payton told NFL Network's Michael Silver in a post that ran last week on NFL.com. "I have a house here. I'm here full-time. Every year, we do more."

And what about the whispers that he'd try to leave for Dallas, or another locale? "I think if it ends, it means no one's paying attention, and you're not winning."

Payton, who is in he's 13th season at the helm, boasts a 119-74 overall record.