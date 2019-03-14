Teddy Bridgewater re-signs with Saints

After a short period of uncertainty, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is now staying put, after all.

The New Orleans Saints have signed Bridgewater, who has been at the team's facility in Metairie the entire day finalizing a one-year deal worth $7.25 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. Rapoport adds the deal has a maximum value of $12.5 million. The team later made the news official.

Bridgewater appeared to confirm the report on social media:

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that the Saints were expected to sign Bridgewater, who then elected to visit the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday night. He left Miami without a contract, though, opening the door to return to the Big Easy.

The 26-year-old Bridgewater joined the Saints in August 2018 via trade from the New York Jets after a short stint in New York.

Bridgewater started just one game for the Saints in 2018, the regular-season finale, but had the opportunity to sit behind Drew Brees while learning head coach Sean Payton's offense, two scenarios that Bridgewater didn't mind.

The experience in Payton's offense should pay off if Bridgewater is viewed as the heir-apparent to Brees, and his pending return will solidify the Saints' quarterback group. And with 29 career starts, Bridgewater provides experience if Brees were to suffer an injury.

Originally a first-round pick with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater is 17-12 as a starter and was named to the 2015 Pro Bowl.