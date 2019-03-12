Teddy Bridgewater expected to re-sign with Saints

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is apparently staying put.

The New Orleans Saints are expected to re-sign Bridgewater, who had a bigger proposed deal from the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Jane Slater reports, via a source informed of the situation.

Slater adds Bridgewater's decision to remain the backup in New Orleans surrounded his value on the team's locker room culture and the potential to one day become the Saints' starter. Current starter Drew Brees, who celebrated his 40th birthday in January, is set to enter his 19th professional season.

The 26-year-old Bridgewater joined the Saints in August 2018 via trade from the New York Jets after a short stint in New York.

Bridgewater started just one game for the Saints in 2018, the regular-season finale, but had the opportunity to sit behind Brees while learning head coach Sean Payton's offense, two scenarios that Bridgewater didn't mind.

The experience in Payton's offense should pay off if Bridgewater is truly viewed as the heir-apparent to Brees, and his pending return will solidify the Saints' quarterback group. And with 29 career starts, Bridgewater also provides experience if Brees were to suffer an injury. Bridgewater is ranked No. 25 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2019.

Originally a first-round pick with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater is 17-12 as a starter and was named to the 2015 Pro Bowl.