Draft needs for teams eyeing top-10 picks; Baker Mayfield's rise

On offense, a spate of injuries to the offensive line has certainly impacted the Jaguars' ability to move defenders off the ball, but special runners are able to function without an A-plus frontline. Leonard Fournette has shown flashes of being an exceptional runner during his season and a half in the league, but his availability is always a concern due to a notable injury history. He has only suited up for 18 of 27 possible games in his tenure with the Jags, and the team's production wanes in his absence. In 2018, the Jaguars average 151.8 rushing yards with No. 27 on the field, but only 82.8 rushing yards when he is on the sideline. Two other areas that plummet when Fournette's not on the field: the team's scoring average (22.8 to 13.8) and total yards per game (359.8 to 335.3). Meanwhile, Jacksonville's giveaways rise (eight with Fournette, 14 without the RB). Sure, injuries happen to even the game's best players, but Fournette's absence is quite problematic for a team built around the running game.