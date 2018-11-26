2019 NFL Draft order, team needs: 49ers No. 1, Packers in top 12

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 12. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

It's a static week at the top of the draft order, with the first seven slots occupied by the same teams as last week. In other words, the losers kept on losing, for the most part.

It doesn't appear that any of the top contenders for the No. 1 overall pick are on the verge of a breakthrough after looking thoroughly overmatched on Sunday. We've mentioned it here before, but it's worth repeating -- the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker looms large with three teams stuck on two wins, as the team with the lower .SOS picks first in the event of a tie. The Niners are holding the top pick for now, but of the three members of the two-win club (SF, OAK, ARI), the Cardinals have the easiest schedule in the final five weeks of the season, by far. The winning percentage of Arizona's remaining opponents: .518. San Francisco's: .636. Oakland's: .645.

If the Cardinals keep losing, it won't be a surprise to see them at the top of order when the regular season ends.

Here's the order heading into Week 13, along with the top three needs for each team.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 49ers Record: 2-9 (.455 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 1

Remaining games: at SEA, vs. DEN, vs. SEA, vs. CHI, at LAR

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, WR



Getting thumped by a Bucs team that seemed to be in even worse shape than the 49ers going into Week 12 isn't a step in the right direction for Kyle Shanahan and Co. It's a lost season, anyway, and we're not here to pick on this injury-ravaged club, which probably needs to start its draft by picking a defensive lineman for the fourth time in five years.

PICK 2 Raiders Record: 2-9 (.517)

Previous week: No. 2

Remaining games: vs. KC, vs. PIT, at CIN, vs. DEN, at KC

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, WR, DB



As anyone who has watched the Raiders this season knows, there are needs across the board here. However, the emphasis ought to be on regenerating a pass rush that left town with Khalil Mack before the season. Oakland is last in the league in sacks, averaging less than one per game, and must also be searching for an Amari Cooper replacement as he rediscovers his Pro Bowl form with his new team.

PICK 3 Cardinals Record: 2-9 (.533)

Previous week: No. 3

Remaining games: at GB, vs. DET, at ATL, vs. LAR, at SEA

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



An " embarrassing" performance on Sunday, Steve Wilks? Yeah, I guess. But your team lost to the Raiders the week prior. That's pretty bad, too. Like Oakland, Arizona has needs almost everywhere, but the offensive line is especially concerning.

PICK T-4 Jets Record: 3-8 (.488)

Previous week: No. 4

Remaining games: at TEN, at BUF, vs. HOU, vs. GB, at NE

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, WR



The Jets were once 3-3. Since then, they've lost five in a row and failed to record a takeaway in each of those games. They didn't sack Tom Brady on Sunday -- they need to go get the pass rusher they've long desired this offseason. Give the defense a boost, and give Sam Darnold an improved supporting cast up front and at receiver.

PICK T-4 Giants 1 Record: 3-8 (.488)

Previous week: No. 5

Remaining games: vs. CHI, at WAS, vs. TEN, at IND, vs. DAL

Biggest needs: QB, DL, OT



The board is setting up for the Giants to have their choice of QBs in next year's draft. But will Dave Gettleman see one he likes, in a class that isn't drawing rave reviews? Maybe not. There's plenty of excitement about the D-line class, and the Giants have big needs there, too.

PICK 6 Jaguars Record: 3-8 (.533)

Previous week: No. T-6

Remaining games: vs. IND, at TEN, vs. WAS, at MIA, at HOU

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



The end of the Blake Bortles era is overdue. Maybe this is really it. Jacksonville's defense isn't as stout as it was a year ago, but we all know where the biggest problems are for this team. It's time to remake the offense, starting under center.

PICK 7 Buccaneers 1 Record: 4-7 (.504)

Previous week: No. T-6

Remaining games: vs. CAR, vs. NO, at BAL, at DAL, vs. ATL

Biggest needs: DB, DE, QB



Jameis Winston sliced up a poor 49ers defense on Sunday. Can he keep it going with much tougher tests awaiting him? We're sticking to QB as a need for Tampa Bay until we see a prolonged bounce-back from Winston. As for the other side of the ball, this is a defense badly in need of upgrades to the secondary, and there could be a hole or two to fill at DE.

PICK 8 Lions 3 Record: 4-7 (.521)

Previous week: No. 11

Remaining games: vs. LAR, at ARI, at BUF, vs. MIN, at GB

Biggest needs: DB, edge rusher, TE



The offense missed Kerryon Johnson last week, but he'll be back. A pass-catching tight end? That's something they're going to need to find for Matthew Stafford this offseason. On defense, Matt Patricia could be eyeing a player who can lift his pass rush (Ziggy Ansah is due to hit the open market), and corner/safety should lead the list of priorities.

PICK 9 Bills 1 Record: 4-7 (.545)

Previous week: No. 8

Remaining games: at MIA, vs. NYJ, vs. DET, at NE, vs. MIA

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



Two wins in a row for Buffalo! And they're certainly capable of keeping it going given the schedule over the next few weeks. If Josh Allen continues to provide a spark, this team could play itself right out of a top-10 pick. Either way, Brandon Beane has to provide some upgrades to Allen's supporting cast on offense this spring.

PICK 10 Falcons 2 Record: 4-7 (.554)

Previous week: No. 12

Remaining games: vs. BAL, at GB, vs. ARI, at CAR, at TB

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DT, OG



It's looking bleak in Atlanta after three straight losses. This is a squad that needs to become more explosive off the edge and on the interior of the defensive line. Atlanta also must shore up the guard position -- Andy Levitre is due to become a free agent.

PICK T-11 Browns 2 Record: 4-6-1 (.545)

Previous week: No. 9

Remaining games: at HOU, vs. CAR, at DEN, vs. CIN, at BAL

Biggest needs: OT, WR, CB



Watch out now -- the Browns are heating up. Maybe Cleveland is set to end its streak of picking inside the top 15 at seven years. John Dorsey seems to have his team on the right path, but there's room for improvement at tackle. A WR1 for Baker Mayfield would be nice, and they should invest some more draft capital at cornerback, where standout rookie Denzel Ward could use a complement.

PICK T-11 Packers 3 Record: 4-6-1 (.545)

Previous week: No. 14

Remaining games: vs. ARI, vs. ATL, at CHI, at NYJ, vs. DET

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, S, WR



As their road woes continue, the voids become magnified. The pass defense was torched by Kirk Cousins on Sunday night, while the Packers' passing game, even with one of the greatest QBs of all time orchestrating it, didn't have enough punch.

PICK T-13 Dolphins 4 Record: 5-6 (.467)

Previous week: No. 17

Remaining games: vs. BUF, vs. NE, at MIN, vs. JAX, at BUF

Biggest needs: QB, DE, WR



Miami got a good look at what a quality starting QB can do for a franchise on Sunday. Unfortunately, he played for the other team. The time has come for Miami to find its next QB1, and to give that player a big WR1 he can trust. The Dolphins have needs on both sides of the line, too. Cameron Wake is in his contract year and will turn 37 in January.

PICK T-13 Eagles 3 Record: 5-6 (.467)

Previous week: No. 10

Remaining games: vs. WAS, at DAL, at LAR, vs. HOU, at WAS

Biggest needs: OT, CB, DL



There are going to be some very pressing needs for Howie Roseman to address. They have to get better at cornerback, and their top player at the position, Ronald Darby, is due to become a free agent. Protecting the franchise ought to be Priority No. 1, though, and that means selecting a tackle. The defensive line could have a hole to fill if Brandon Graham departs (he's in a contract year), and Philly should be looking to draft a running back, too.

PICK 15 Titans 3 Record: 5-6 (.554)

Previous week: No. 18

Remaining games: vs. NYJ, vs. JAX, at NYG, vs. WAS, vs. IND

Biggest needs: WR, OLB, TE



After some early fireworks, the Titans' offense went back into its shell Monday night. Marcus Mariota could use a couple more receivers who can pick up yards in chunks and help take this offense to the next level. Tennessee will likely be in the market for another outside 'backer this spring, with Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan in the final year of their deals.

PICK 16 Bengals 4 Record: 5-6 (.562)

Previous week: No. 20

Remaining games: vs. DEN, at LAC, vs. OAK, at CLE, at PIT

Biggest needs: LB, TE, QB



Yikes. Where do we start here? The Bengals are in the process of spiraling into the abyss, dropping five of their last six games, and Andy Dalton is done for the year. After eight seasons (and zero playoff wins), the time has come to at least bring in a young QB who can challenge the three-time Pro Bowler for the starting job, if the team doesn't part ways with him this offseason (he has no guaranteed money tied to his contract after this season). In addition, Cincinnati has to beef up the linebacker corps this offseason, and find a playmaking pass catcher at tight end.

PICK 17 Broncos 4 Record: 5-6 (.583)

Previous week: No. 13

Remaining games: at CIN, at SF, vs. CLE, at OAK, vs. LAC

Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB



The Broncos are ALIVE! Winners of two straight, Denver finds itself in the wild-card hunt. The combined winning percentage of its next four opponents? A paltry .307. Yeah, things are looking up here. While the Broncos should still be hunting for a young QB to groom this offseason, Case Keenum has been playing solid ball of late, which should have Broncos fans feeling optimistic about what he could do next season with an improved offensive line and receiving corps. John Elway will have to consider adding another young corner to his stable, too, with Bradley Roby (2019) and Chris Harris Jr. (2020) due to hit free agency in consecutive years.

PICK 18 Colts 3 Record: 6-5 (.446)

Previous week: No. 15

Remaining games: at JAX, at HOU, vs. DAL, vs. NYG, at TEN

Biggest needs: DL, WR, CB



Five wins in a row, and a date with the Cody Kessler-led Jaguars up next? It's a good time to be a Colts fan. There's plenty still to play for in 2018, but things might only get better in 2019 with another offseason of smart moves by GM Chris Ballard.

PICK 19 Panthers 4 Record: 6-5 (.467)

Previous week: No. 23

Remaining games: at TB, at CLE, vs. NO, vs. ATL, at NO

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, S



Carolina is going to snap out of it against the Bucs, right? They better. The Panthers are on the brink of disaster after dropping three straight, including the last two by a combined four points. This offseason, the focus should be on adding young players to bolster the pass rush and secondary, as well as strengthening the protection for Cam Newton.

PICK 20 Seahawks 1 Record: 6-5 (.541)

Previous week: No. 19

Remaining games: vs. SF, vs. MIN, at SF, vs. KC, vs. ARI

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DT, WR



After HUGE wins over the Packers and Panthers, Seattle is in the thick of the race for a wild-card berth. This team doesn't have a bad loss on its resume, and they get the Niners and Cardinals -- both two-win teams -- in three of their last five games. No one's sleeping on the Seahawks now.

PICK 21 Raiders (via Cowboys) 5 Cowboys' record: 6-5 (.463)

Previous week: No. 16

Cowboys' remaining games: vs. NO, vs. PHI, at IND, vs. TB, at NYG

Cowboys' biggest needs: TE, DL, S



See above (No. 2) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Amari Cooper trade. For a while, it looked like this was going to be a top-15 pick for Oakland, but Dallas has ripped off three wins in a row and leads the NFC East. Imagine what this ascending Cowboys offense could be with a pass-catching weapon at tight end.

PICK 22 Redskins 2 Record: 6-5 (.492)

Previous week: No. 24

Remaining games: at PHI, vs. NYG, at JAX, at TEN, vs. PHI

Biggest needs: QB, WR, DB



Unless Colt McCoy can jumpstart the offense in his second start of the season, it's hard to see Washington avoiding falling to .500 this week. Even if McCoy does pull off an upset, drafting a young QB to develop looks like more of a necessity now for the Redskins after Alex Smith's injury. Hopefully, he returns strong next season and is greeted with some upgraded weaponry at receiver.

PICK 23 Ravens 2 Record: 6-5 (.508)

Previous week: No. 21

Remaining games: at ATL, at KC, vs. TB, at LAC, vs. CLE

Biggest needs: WR, edge rusher, ILB



The best favor the Ravens could do for their QB of the present and future, Lamar Jackson, is adding a big WR1 to the mix. On defense, Terrell Suggs is in the final year of his deal -- Baltimore needs to find its next stud pass rusher -- and Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley is due to hit free agency, as well.

PICK 24 Vikings 2 Record: 6-4-1 (.471)

Previous week: No. 22

Remaining games: at NE, at SEA, vs. MIA, at DET, vs. CHI

Biggest needs: OL, LB, DT



That was a big win over Green Bay, but some tough challenges await in the next two weeks. This offseason, Rick Spielman should be looking for help across the offensive line, and he could have a hole or two to fill on defense with Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson ticketed for free agency.

PICK 25 Steelers 4 Record: 7-3-1 (.471)

Previous week: No. 29

Remaining games: vs. LAC, at OAK, vs. NE, at NO, vs. CIN

Biggest needs: CB, ILB, edge rusher



Is this AFC North race going to get interesting down the stretch? Pittsburgh still has two fewer losses than the Ravens, but the Steelers get the Chargers, Patriots and Saints in the next month. That's a hell of a stretch. The defense has to tighten up, especially against the run, and the offense has lost its way in the past two games.

PICK 26 Raiders (via Bears) 1 Bears' record: 8-3 (.421)

Previous week: No. 25

Bears' remaining games: at NYG, vs. LAR, vs. GB, at SF, at MIN

Bears' biggest needs: OT, OG, DB



See above (No. 2) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. As for the Bears, they keep on rolling despite getting little help from the ground game. Matt Nagy's crew has been held to 2.6 yards per carry or less in three of the past four outings. They should be on the lookout this spring for O-linemen who can clear some running lanes.

PICK 27 Chargers 1 Record: 8-3 (.426)

Previous week: No. 26

Remaining games: at PIT, vs. CIN, at KC, vs. BAL, at DEN

Biggest needs: DT, OT, S



This is already one of the league's stingiest defenses, but it could be an even better unit with a more disruptive presence on the interior of the defensive line. The Chargers can always afford to strengthen the protection for Philip Rivers, too.

PICK 28 Texans 1 Record: 8-3 (.463)

Previous week: No. 27

Remaining games: vs. CLE, vs. IND, at NYJ, at PHI, vs. JAX

Biggest needs: OL, S, CB



The Texans, winners of eight straight, keep rolling. However, a vulnerable secondary has a couple big tests coming up against teams on winning streaks of their own. The primary mission for Houston this offseason, though, is to give Deshaun Watson a much better front five.

PICK 29 Patriots 1 Record: 8-3 (.492)

Previous week: No. 28

Remaining games: vs. MIN, at MIA, at PIT, vs. BUF, vs. NYJ

Biggest needs: DL, LB, WR



While finding a young quarterback has to be a consideration here with Tom Brady turning 42 before next season, the biggest needs for this team are on defense, where some key players like Trey Flowers are set to become free agents. A playmaking 'backer could provide a jolt to the D, and there could be holes to fill in the secondary. Receiver is going to require some attention with Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson in a contract year ( Josh Gordon will be a restricted free agent).

PICK 30 Chiefs Record: 9-2 (.496)

Previous week: No. 30

Remaining games: at OAK, vs. BAL, vs. LAC, at SEA, vs. OAK

Biggest needs: CB, S, edge rusher



Happy holidays, Chiefs fans! You get the woeful Raiders twice in the last five weeks! OK, that BAL-LAC-SEA stretch could be tough, though. Of course, the biggest needs for Kansas City are on defense, although that unit had played much better before running into the Rams last time out. This club is vulnerable in the secondary (the return of Eric Berry could help that unit), and its top edge rusher (Dee Ford) is due to hit free agency this offseason.

PICK 31 Packers (via Saints) Saints' record: 10-1 (.479)

Previous week: No. 31

Saints' remaining games: at DAL, at TB, at CAR, vs. PIT, vs. CAR

Saints' biggest needs: DB, LB, TE



See above (No. 11) for the Packers' needs. The Saints sent them this pick in their trade to move up for Marcus Davenport in the 2018 draft. No one's playing better than New Orleans right now. There'll be some work to do in the back seven on defense and adding another weapon for Drew Brees who can attack the seams certainly would be nice, but the Saints are playing for today -- they hold only one pick (a second-rounder) in the first four rounds of next year's draft.