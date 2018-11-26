Steve Wilks: Cardinals' loss to Chargers 'embarrassing'

Sunday looked sunny early for the Arizona Cardinals as Steve Wilks' team jumped out to a 10-0 lead on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Then the Cards imploded, with Wilks' defense getting steamrolled for 45 straight points in a 45-10 blowout loss. It was the latest embarrassment for a 2-9 squad.

"That's definitely an understatement there," Wilks said, via the Arizona Republic. "Definitely was embarrassing. Definitely wasn't what we wanted. This organization, that team in that locker room, those players and coaches -- we've got to do better."

Wilks said the "wheels just sort of fell off a little bit," as his defense allowed Philip Rivers to complete an NFL record 25 straight passes to open the game.

The wheels didn't just fall off. They exploded. And Wilk's team folded.

Over the final three quarters on Sunday, the Cardinals gave up 45 points, surrendered 374 yards, 207 passing yards, and seven big plays.

The blowout loss tied a Cardinals franchise record with their third 30-plus point loss in a season.

The biggest issue for Wilks is the growing belief that his players quit on Sunday when the Chargers got rolling.

"I don't think those guys quit," Wilks said. "I'm not even going to stand up and say those guys quit. Do we have to play better? Of course we do."

The loss will put more heat on the first-year coach to prove he can be the man to turn it around. It could become ugly in Arizona, however. Long-time Cardinals beat reporter Kent Somers penned a column openly questioning whether Arizona can stick with Wilks if the debacles continue and it appears the coach can't motivate his players.

Coaches usually get more than 16 games to turn around a franchise, but the Cardinals continued struggles could lead to big changes in Arizona that threaten to wipe out the entire brass.