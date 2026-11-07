Devin Singletary ready for showcase as likely RB1 vs. Eagles: 'I know what I can do'

Singletary's newfound opportunity is surprising not just because of New York's RB depth only a few weeks ago, but because of where the veteran ball-carrier found himself in the pecking order.

He was a healthy scratch, fourth of four on the depth chart, in Weeks 3-5. Though that was something new for Singletary, who hasn't missed more than two games in a season for any reason since his 2019 rookie campaign, he maintained the right attitude.

“I just stayed positive because that’s who I am,” Singletary said. “Do you want it to go down like this? No, but it’s the nature of the beast. I wouldn’t say (it was) frustrating. It’s how the game goes. A lot of competition, deep backfield. When that opportunity comes, you want to be ready instead of being so mad or sad that you can’t capture the moment when it’s here.”

Singletary finally got back on the field in Week 6 against the Saints as New York momentarily shifted away from its normal lead back, Skattebo, for the outing. Skattebo didn't receive a carry, whereas six other Giants players logged at least one rushing attempt. Singletary had four for 18 yards, plus a 19-yard reception.

The Giants released Harris following the contest, and Tracy injured his hamstring the following game against Houston. In that one, Skattebo resumed his typical workload, handling 17 carries for 124 yards and a score, but on his final attempt, a 42-yarder into Texans' territory during OT, he felt something in his hamstring.

Skattebo slid down to protect against injuring it further, Singletary stepped up and he broke through for 30-yard game-winner the very next play.

Although Skattebo hasn't been ruled out, he managed only a limited practice Friday before receiving a doubtful designation. That means Singletary could very well see an extended chance to build on his big run that took place before the team's Week 8 bye. He would be joined by rookie Gregory Desrosiers, and practice-squad players Eric Gray and/or Phil Mafah could be elevated.

Should Singletary get the start, it will be his first since Week 2 of 2025 -- a very much unforeseen development for the running back with 5,003 career rushing yards hoping to stack some success for Big Blue.