NFL Network: Bengals call off trade for Eagles' Arnold Ebiketie over compensatory pick formula

There is a first time for everything in the NFL.

An agreed-upon trade between the Bengals and Eagles that would have sent pass rusher Arnold Ebiketie to Cincinnati was called off by the Bengals due to the team's compensatory picks formula, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

The trade was scuttled, it seems, by a post on X from Over the Cap's compensatory picks guru Nick Korte.