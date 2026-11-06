NFL Week 9 fantasy sleepers: Giants QB J.J. McCarthy, Cowboys WR Ryan Flournoy offer upside

We’ve reached the point in the fantasy football season where it’s time to do a pulse check.

Nearly half of the teams in the league have had their bye week. There’s a solid grasp on which players are weekly starts and whom we might have to permanently park on the bench, if not drop. We know when we might be getting our stars back. We also know that some of them might miss the rest of the season (commiserations, Lamar Jackson managers).

So, what’s the pulse of your team? Are you staring down the consolation bracket and considering trading off your top draft pick? Are you atop the standings and meticulously monitoring every move your leaguemates make? Are you oscillating in and out of the playoff picture and still can’t decide which Jets receiver to start this week?

No matter what your hypothetical fantasy BPM is, the Sleepers column is here to help. There’s no tanking in this game we play, which means we have to do whatever it takes to get another win. Here’s to hoping these hidden gems get you there.

NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.