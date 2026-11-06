Jonathan Taylor landing spots: Ranking top 7 trade fits for Colts Pro Bowl running back

With the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline days away, all eyes are on Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts.

With Indy in clear rebuild mode after firing general manager Chris Ballard, moving the veteran running back could return valuable draft capital. While the jury is still out on whether the Colts will get their trade price met for Taylor, several squads could use a Pro Bowl running back as we push toward Thanksgiving.

Let’s take a quick gander at some potential landing spots for the former All-Pro running back.