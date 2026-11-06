Jonathan Taylor landing spots: Ranking top 7 trade fits for Colts Pro Bowl running back
With the NFL’s Nov. 10 trade deadline days away, all eyes are on Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts.
With Indy in clear rebuild mode after firing general manager Chris Ballard, moving the veteran running back could return valuable draft capital. While the jury is still out on whether the Colts will get their trade price met for Taylor, several squads could use a Pro Bowl running back as we push toward Thanksgiving.
Let’s take a quick gander at some potential landing spots for the former All-Pro running back.
The league's worst rushing attack could certainly use some help. Green Bay is averaging a measly 60.6 yards per game and has four total rushing touchdowns. Worse? They’re not even getting the yards blocked. Per Next Gen Stats, the Packers have a comical -164 rush yards over expected. They’re averaging -1.0 rush yards over expected per carry. Woof. The Pack hoped that Josh Jacobs’ return would jumpstart the unit. While he’s been better than MarShawn “Watch Me Bounce Everything Outside” Lloyd, Jacobs, too, has been woefully inefficient. Jacobs has just 75 rushing yards in two games, averaging 2.3 yards per carry and has -1.1 rush yards over expected per carry. As a team, the Packers have 27 total missed tackles forced. A trade for Taylor would immediately help, and Green Bay could potentially move on from Jacobs in 2027, if not sooner. The question is whether Brian Gutekunst, who played it conservatively with his backfield entering the season, would shell out the draft picks needed to make the deal. I’m not holding my breath, even though the fit makes sense.
The Minnesota passing offense has been horrific with Kyler Murray at the helm. Carson Wentz may coax more consistency this week, but a long-term upgrade at running back could help solve another issue for the Vikings. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason have dealt with injuries, and while they have generated yardage, it’s been inefficient. Jones is averaging -0.5 rush yards over expected this season, and Mason sits at -0.3. The Vikings' run attack lacks explosive plays. Jones and Mason have combined for 14 runs of 10-plus yards; Taylor has 18 alone this season. Minnesota's poor interior blocking has played a role, but the inability of the Vikings' backs to break tackles has led to a stymied attack -- 24 combined missed tackles forced from Jones and Mason (Taylor has 35). Upgrading the rushing attack would help make the passing attack easier by keeping the Vikings in better down-and-distance situations.
John Harbaugh hasn’t been shy about checking in on upgrades up and down the roster for the NFC East leaders. While the Giants have other needs, adding a player of Taylor’s caliber would certainly boost J.J. McCarthy and the offense. Injuries have siphoned off the depth of the backfield. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is on injured reserve, and starter Cam Skattebo is dealing with a hamstring injury. Devin Singletary stands as the primary back if Skattebo can’t go this week. Taylor and Skatt would make a nice one-two punch that Big Blue could lean on down the stretch. A splash move at the deadline could go a long way to ensuring the Giants keep their division lead into January -- and provide them a chance to pull off a postseason upset.
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There has been scuttlebutt for weeks about the Broncos potentially trading for Taylor. The Denver rushing attack can’t find a groove, ranking in the bottom seven in yards per game (92.6) and sitting 26th with a 36.2% run success rate. Broncos RBs have combined for 10 runs of 10-plus yards this season. RJ Harvey landing on injured reserve wiped out one option. J.K. Dobbins has been inefficient, averaging 3.3 yards per carry with -100 rush yards over expected. Jonah Coleman has shown some upside the past two weeks since returning from injury, including posting 104 scrimmage yards in Week 8. Is it enough to quiet the concerns?
Cincy is possibly the most interesting landing spot for Taylor. Chase Brown is a solid dual-threat back, and the Bengals are a pass-funnel offense behind Joe Burrow. However, adding an upper-echelon runner could provide a completely different dimension to the offense. It’d be a play for the playoffs, when a ground attack could be even more beneficial -- particularly in bad-weather games. Cincinnati has attempted 21.9 rushes per game, second-fewest in the NFL behind only Green Bay. On 94 carries, Brown has generated 340 yards and one TD with a 35.1% success rate. Taylor could provide a completely different tackle-breaking element. Pair Taylor’s ability to slam through light boxes with Burrow’s dive-bombing ability, and the Bengals' chances of returning to the Super Bowl would skyrocket.
Injuries and ineffectiveness have forced Washington to cycle through backs this year. Jacory Croskey-Merritt still leads the Commanders in rushing despite landing on injured reserve after only five games; Rachaad White has offered no consistency; Austin Ekeler is 31, coming off a season-ending injury; and Jeremy McNichols is out for the season. It’s not pretty. Even at 2-4-1, Washington isn’t out of the NFC East hunt. This week could be significant for that race. Taylor’s multi-year contract also puts the Commanders in play for me. He’d provide Jayden Daniels a reliable running mate beyond 2026 and solve a significant problem in D.C.
News of TreVeyon Henderson’s unexpected medical emergency gives the Pats more incentive to upgrade the backfield. Rhamondre Stevenson has averaged 3.8 yards per carry. Corey Kiner, who has impressed in limited opportunities and generated 29 rush yards over expected on just 42 carries, could see a significant increase in reps. However, with Henderson sidelined, we shouldn’t rule out the Pats, who have surged back into contention, from making a splash.