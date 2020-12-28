Debrief: Breaking down NFC playoff picture entering Week 17

Aaron Rodgers' last four postseason defeats came on the road. That won't happen in the 2020 playoffs, provided the Packers can close out their regular season with a win in Chicago next week, which would clinch home-field advantage for them. Lose that game, and Green Bay risks losing its playoff bye.





I'm grateful that the Packers, Saints and Seahawks all have a chance to take the No. 1 seed, which ensures a better Week 17. The Packers' 40-14 dismantling of the Titans on Sunday Night Football was a reminder of how comfortable their players are cutting and hitting in snowy conditions. I'd give Rodgers a slight edge over Patrick Mahomes in the MVP race, with the chance to finish strong next week while Mahomes potentially sits for a Chiefs team that has already secured the AFC's top seed.