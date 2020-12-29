Debrief: Breaking down AFC playoff picture entering Week 17

It's been a weird season for the Chiefs. They often look unstoppable within games, but they haven't won by more than one score since Week 8. Patrick Mahomes passes the eye test more than the analytics test late in the season. Clinching home-field advantage with a tight 17-14 win over the Falcons was typical. The line play on both sides of the ball was not what you'd expect from a 14-1 team -- a return to health by right tackle Michell Schwartz, who is on injured reserve with a back injury, in time for the playoffs would be massive.





﻿﻿﻿With all that said, they are still the most likely team to win the Super Bowl. Their best players may also have two weeks off. Andy Reid has a history of resting starters and has already indicated he could look to get some young players extra playing time. Don't be surprised if Mahomes plays only a portion of the Week 17 game against the Chargers, if he plays at all.