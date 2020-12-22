Rams RB Cam Akers (ankle) to miss Week 16 vs. Seahawks

The L.A. Rams will be without a big piece for their big Week 16 matchup.

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday afternoon that running back Cam Akers is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and will not play against the Seahawks.

Akers briefly exited Sunday's stunning loss to the Jets after injuring his ankle early in the second quarter. He returned later in the quarter and finished the game with 15 carries for 63 yards.

The fleet-footed rookie has been a revelation since emerging from L.A.'s backfield committee in recent weeks. He played 63 and 79 percent of the snaps in Week 13 and 14 against the Cardinals and Patriots, respectively; he recorded totals of 50 carries for 243 yards and touchdown (4.9 YPC) in those wins.